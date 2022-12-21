The UK government can’t help but take steps to avoid a Covid Christmas | kit yates





The resumption of festive events, including Christmas parties, pantomimes, and nativity plays, means many of us are doing a lot more indoor mixing. Annoyingly, these conditions are perfect conditions for the spread of airborne respiratory viruses such as colds, flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and, of course, Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

Covid cases are on the rise again. The Office for National Statistics Weekly Infection Survey estimates that around 1.3 million people are currently infected across the UK. The Zoe Symptom Tracker app showed a 20% increase in cases in the past two weeks. A relatively new variant, the BQ.1.1 has recently become dominant in the UK, supporting some of the recent surge. So after two Covid-induced festive seasons, what hope can we have for a normal Christmas this time around?

First, things are looking better than this time last year when the emerging Omicron variant ruined millions of Christmas plans. Nonetheless, Covid has the power to throw a spanner in for us this year, as my brother and nephew who recently tested positive can attest.

While the risk of infection cannot be fully controlled, there are a few things you can do to reduce the chance that COVID-19 will ruin your festive season. Perhaps the simplest way is to get up-to-date immunizations. Sadly, this will be a small consolation to the millions of under 50s who are far from the last booster and are not being offered another booster. If you still qualify and haven’t managed it yet, reinforce yourself. While you’re at it, think about getting a flu shot. Hospital admissions for the flu overtook Covid patients for the first time last week.

Rapid Covid antigen tests are no longer free, and the cost of living crisis means regular use is too expensive for many people. Photo: Maureen McLean/REX/Shutterstock

Wearing a well-fitting, high-quality mask in potentially contagious situations (e.g. Christmas shopping or traveling on public transport) can greatly reduce your Covid risk. If you are hosting Christmas gatherings, open a window or two frequently to improve ventilation of the space. Fresh air is nice, but you don’t always have to go through an arctic storm. Even a small amount of ventilation can help reduce the chance of transmission. With the return of mild weather, you might be brave for outdoor gatherings.

Unfortunately, rapid Covid antigen tests are no longer free, and the cost of living crisis means regular use is too expensive for many people. Nonetheless, preemptive lateral flow testing can be considered a worthwhile investment. And if you’re already in a bad mood, think carefully about whether you really need to attend that Christmas party and risk passing everything you have to friends and family.

There are several mitigation measures that can help reduce the risk of contracting Covid that are sadly out of our hands. And now, in the midst of the NHS’s darkest winter, nurses and ambulance workers are on strike and patients are facing unprecedented wait times at A&E. our healthcare system. Instead, more than 5,000 people are hospitalized with Covid each week in the UK alone. That number is likely to rise in the coming weeks.

There are sustainable, non-restrictive interventions that can reduce the burden of Covid infection, but they are not implemented. Maintaining cleaner air in shared spaces in offices and schools, for example, can greatly reduce the risk of contracting Covid, as well as prevent the transmission of other airborne diseases (such as the flu). The economic benefits of better ventilation in commercial and community settings have been shown to far outweigh the cost of implementation. So why don’t we do it?

Other interventions, such as improving sick leave so people can stay home and not pass the infection on to their co-workers, or reducing systemic health inequalities can alleviate epidemics of all kinds. The fact that these measures are long-term measures should not at least be a barrier to starting implementation. If you don’t start, you’ll never finish.

One embarrassingly simple short-term intervention that governments can promote is a good public health message. During a recent visit to Vienna, French President Emmanuel Macron was spotted wearing a mask. When asked about it, he replied that a return to habit was necessary in the face of rising Covid cases. Don’t hold your breath for similar messages coming from the UK government. In this festive season, the government’s policy with regards to Covid seems less reminiscent of shepherds watching over their flocks and more of preparing them for them to grow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/dec/20/avoid-covid-christmas-uk-government-help The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos