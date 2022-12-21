On this historic day, December 20, 1957, Elvis was recruited into the United States Army while waiting for Christmas at Graceland.





Elvis Presley, who shot to fame the year before, received a Christmas card from Uncle Sam when he was drafted into the US Army on that historic day, December 20, 1957.

“Dodging civic duty was never even a consideration for the Tupelo, Mississippi-born singer,” according to Biography.com.

“Despite his status as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Presley willingly put aside that crown and dutifully marched to collect his induction notice.”

Presleys awaiting military service was no surprise.

He requested his draft card on January 19, 1953, 11 days after his 18th birthday, when he was still an unnamed American teenager.

He had resumed his pre-enthronement medical examination in January 1957, already a veritable superstar.

Elvis Presley poses for the camera during his military service at a US base in Germany. (Photo by Vittoriano Rastelli/Corbis via Getty Images)

But the timing of Presley’s call for service shocked and alarmed millions of Elvis fans across the country.

Presley, 22 at the time, was preparing to celebrate Christmas at Graceland, the Memphis mansion he purchased earlier that year for $100,000.

And, unlike any other rookie, Presley was in the midst of an electrifying period of sudden popular success enjoyed by few if any other artists in history.

He burst onto the national recording scene in 1956, placing five songs at the top of the Billboard pop charts: “Heartbreak Hotel”, “I Want You, I Need You, I Love You”, “Don’t Be Cruel “, “Hound Dog”. and “Love Me Tenderly”.

“The king of rock n roll dutifully walked to collect his induction notice on December 20, 1957.”

He released four more no’s. 1 songs in 1957: “Too Much”, “All Shook Up”, “(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear” and “Jailhouse Rock”.

The raucous American classic “Jailhouse Rock” was actually the no. 1 song in America the day Elvis was drafted.

American rock ‘n’ roll singer Elvis Presley (1935-1977) stands with a group of young men at an induction center, raising his right hand as they are sworn into the United States Army by an officer standing next to an American flag. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Elvis spent nearly half of 1956 and 1957 50 out of 104 weeks with a no. 1 Billboard song.

He had also become one of Hollywood’s leading men.

His first three feature films “Love Me Tender”, “Loving You” and “Jailhouse Rock” were released in quick succession between November 1956 and November 1957.

Despite his status as the nation’s most famous pop culture icon, Presley appeared as dedicated as millions of other young American men in fulfilling his draft obligations.

He declined an offer to join the Special Services, which would have allowed him to spend his days in the military performing for troops around the world.

Presley “told reporters that serving in the military was a duty I had to fulfill and that I will do,” Graceland.com reports.

A tiny traffic light man in the form of a dancing Elvis Presley lights up at a pedestrian traffic light on Elvis Presley Square in Friedberg, Germany. The “king of rock n roll” served in Friedberg from October 1958 to March 1960 as a private in the United States Armed Forces. (Photo by Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images)

However, he requested and obtained a two-month postponement to complete the filming of the film “King Creole”, released in 1958 when he was already in the army.

Presley entered the U.S. Army in Memphis, Tennessee, on March 24, 1958, according to the U.S. Army Center of Military History.

He fulfilled his conscription obligation with two years of service in the army, including a year and a half stationed overseas in Friedberg, Germany, near Frankfurt.

America’s biggest pop star was, in essence, on the front lines of the Cold War with the Soviet Union.

He served in the 1st Medium Tank Battalion, 32nd Regiment, 3rd Armored Division.

“For the remainder of his service, he shared an off-base residence with his father, grandmother, and a few friends from Memphis,” writes History.com.

“After working during the day, Presley returned home in the evenings to host frequent parties and impromptu jam sessions. At one, a pal from Presley’s Army introduced him to Priscilla Beaulieu, 14, whom Elvis would marry a few years later.”

Along with other recruits, American musician Elvis Presley (1935-1977) waits during a physical examination during their conscription into the U.S. Army at Fort Smith, Arkansas, March 25, 1958. (Photo by Don Cravens/Getty Pictures)

Germany has not forgotten that Elvis was there.

Among the many tributes in the area of ​​Germany in which he served, the town of Friedberg commemorates the king with Elvis Presley Square.

Pedestrians are guided by crosswalk lights around the square with silhouettes of Elvis’ iconic swinging dance moves.

sergeant. Presley left active duty at Fort Dix, New Jersey, on March 5, 1960, and received his discharge from the Army Reserve on March 23, 1964, according to military records.

Kerry J. Byrne is a lifestyle reporter at Fox News Digital.

