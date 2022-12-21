LadBaby’s Food Aid is the UK’s most popular song.





LadBaby’s Food Aid rises to #1 on the Official Trending Charts, competing for a record-breaking fifth Christmas number-one single.

This year Mark and Roxanne Hoyle collaborated on Band Aid’s beloved 1984 hit Do They Know It’s Christmas? (Of course, that year’s Christmas number one beat Wham!’s Last Christmas).

Food Aid is currently leading the pack to debut at number one this Friday. But it will be an uphill battle for LadBaby to overcome the streaming power of Christmas classics Last Christmas and All I Want For Christmas Is You. It’s growing every day, with the scene hitting the #1 Christmas number for the first time ever.

Proceeds from the single will be split equally between The Trussell Trust and Band Aid, a British food bank charity sponsored by LadBaby.

Last year, LadBaby broke the UK chart record for the first time in official chart history to have four consecutive Christmas number one singles. As it is, they share the record for most Christmas No. 1s of all time with The Beatles (who failed to score four consecutively in the 1960s).

Added: Official Christmas 2022 No. 1 Candidates

Elsewhere on the official trend chart this week, big moves from Lizzo’s Amazon Music Original cover Stevie Wonder’s Someday At Christmas (which could break the Top 10 for the first time), Youtube supergroup Sidemen, rapper JME with Christmas Drillings, and Eurovision hero showed Same goes for Tamil-Swiss singer-songwriter Priya Ragu’s take on Sam Ryder’s cover of Jingle Bells (another Amazon Music Original) and Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.

Listen to Spotify’s official trend chart below. Also listen on Deezer|Apple Music.

Further down are new entries from Central Cee (Let Go), The K**ts (F**k The Tories), Zoe Wees (All I Want For Christmas), the late Juice Wrld (Face 2 Face), and Lauren. there is. Spencer-Smith (Last Christmas), Kawali (Let It Rip), Thxsomch (Spit In My Face), iShowSpeed ​​(World Cup).

There are also several notable reentrants. Pink’s new Max Martin-produced single Never Gonna Not Dance Again, Cian Ducrot’s I’ll Be Waiting and producer Fred again.. with Delilah (I’ll Be Waiting).

Official Trend Chart Top 20 – Dec 20, 2022 POS CLIMB TITLE ARTIST LABEL LW CURRENT DIFF PREV PEAK 1 FOOD AID LADBABY BMG NE 1 0 2 SOMEDAY AT CHRISTMAS LIZZO ATLANTIC 22 8 14 22 3 LET GO CENTRAL CEE CENTRAL CEE NE 11 0 4 F* *K THE TORIES K**TS TACTICAL VOTING NE 19 0 5 CHRISTMAS DRILLINGS SIDEMEN SIDEMEN 41 28 13 6 JINGLE BELLS SAM RYDER EAST WEST/RHINO 66 39 27 7 SANTA CAN’T YOU HEEAR ME KELLY CLARKSON & ARIANA GRANDE ATLANTIC 47 42 5 37 8 POINTLESS LEWIS CAPALDI VERTIGO 43 43 0 20 9 ROCKIN’ AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE PRIYA RAGU EAST WEST/RHINO 91 54 37 10 LET IT SNOW MICHAEL BUBLE REPRISE 68 63 5 11 TOGETHER THIS CHRISTMAS MAISIE PETERS 74 PETERS EAST WASTE 2 ALL I WANT (FOR CHRISTMAS) ZOE WEES Capitol NE 67 0 13 FACE 2 FACE JUICE WRLD INTERSCOPE NE 77 0 14 LAST CHRISTMAS LAUREN SPENCER SMITH ISLAND NE 80 0 15 NEVER GONNA NOT DANCE AGAIN PINK RCA RE 102 0 16 I’ll Be Waiting CIAN DUCROT POLYDOR RE 118 0 17 DELILAH (get me out of this) FRED AGAIN Atlantic RE 129 0 35 18 LET IT RIP KAWALI JAM NE 133 0 19 S PIT IN MY FACE THXSOMCH THXSOMCH NE 135 0 20 World Cup ISHOWSPEED WARNER RECORDS RE 136 0

– Represents a 10-place increaseLW – Last week’s Official Singles Chart positionCURRENT – Current position in today’s Official Singles Chart Sales flashDIFF – Number of positions moved since last week on the Official Singles Chart

