Zelensky plans to visit the US Capitol in person on Wednesday





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit the US Capitol in person on Wednesday, sources have confirmed to The Hill.

The visit is not fixed, but revolves around security, according to a second source close to the schedule. Media leaks, the source said, “don’t help.”

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) confirmed the plans to The Hill. If the visit materializes, it would likely be the first time the Ukrainian president has left his country since before Russia launched its February 24 invasion.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sent a letter to lawmakers on Tuesday encouraging them to “stand by for a special focus on democracy on Wednesday night.”

Punchbowl News first reported on the possible historic visit, citing multiple sources familiar with the plans.

The visit comes as Zelensky, his top military officials and aides have warned that Russia plans to renew a full-scale ground invasion of Ukraine, and the country is suffering from devastating air strikes that have destroyed its energy infrastructure and electricity at the start of the winter season. .

Congress on Tuesday offered to provide Ukraine with $45 billion in military, economic and other aid related to Russia’s war on the country, as part of the omnibus spending package that lawmakers hope to enact by now. the end of the week.

Coons said Zelensky’s visit was a “tremendous opportunity” with Congress poised to pass another significant package of support for Ukraine.

“For President Zelensky to make his first trip outside the country since the beginning of the war to talk to us, thank us and challenge us to continue supporting the people of Ukraine, I think is the perfect end to two years in which President Biden has had notable successes,” he said.

In his speeches to Ukrainians, Zelensky said this week “is extremely important for Ukraine” and “will be very active for us in terms of international events and negotiations.”

Zelensky addressed Congress virtually in March, urging lawmakers to provide Ukraine with increased military support. And Zelensky’s wife, Olena Zelensky, visited the Capitol in person in July to highlight the humanitarian horrors faced by civilian victims of the conflict.

Zelensky’s visit would be a profound political statement, especially if he appeared in a Capitol that was itself the target of an undemocratic mob last year.

Pelosi was the target of that violence, and since then Democrats have warned of the dangers of eroding democratic standards — a message that has gained resonance since former President Trump entered the presidential race from 2024.

Congress aims to label Russia an ‘aggressor state’ instead of a state sponsor of terrorism What the Congressional spending bill includes for energy and sustainability

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (DN.Y.) referred questions about Wednesday’s plans to Pelosi. When asked if he was comfortable with the security situation around Zelensky’s potential visit, Schumer replied, “It depends on the security.”

Zelensky, since the start of the Russian invasion, has become the global symbol of defiance in the face of authoritarianism. And having him on hand this week to promote the importance of preserving Democratic traditions would mark an important cornerstone for Pelosi, who will soon step down from leadership after two decades at the top of the party.

