Sharing passwords on streaming services is now a criminal offense in the UK.





As the cost-of-living crisis continues to mount and British households struggle to decide whether to turn on the oven or the heating, half of the UK population appears to be on strike, but the UK government is making it a priority to ensure Britons share their streaming services. Passwords are now classified as criminals.

Torrent Freak has discovered changes to the UK Patent and Trademark Office’s piracy guidelines, which now classify password sharers as violators of copyright law.

That is, until it became clear that Netflix was trying to stop a drop in subscribers by forcing sharers to pay, despite the streaming service’s somewhat relaxed stance on password sharing.

The updated instructions now read: Pasting internet images to social media, sharing passwords on streaming services, and accessing the latest movies, TV series or live sporting events without paying for a subscription through a Kodi box, Fire Stick or app are all violations of copyright laws. . Now you are preventing anyone from working hard to earn a living while breaking the law.”

The addition of password sharing is new and a concern for millions of people who share passwords for streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime with their families.

Putting password sharing in the same category as Kodi boxes is a bit rich, considering that one person has to pay to access these services in the first place, and that streaming services don’t strictly enforce logging in to other devices in other homes. do. .

In a statement to Torrent Freak, the IPO said criminals could be held accountable for criminal fraud. “There are various provisions of both criminal and civil law that may apply in the case of password sharing intended to allow users to access copyrighted works without paying a fee,” it said in a statement.

These provisions may include breach of contract terms, fraud or secondary copyright infringement, depending on the circumstances.

In its terms of service, Netflix appears to be focused on ensuring that users agree not to perform public performances of their content, and that users do not access content from other geographic locations, whose libraries may differ. The company says passwords shouldn’t be shared with individuals other than family, but it doesn’t strictly define family.

In the past, Netflix even said, “Love is sharing passwords.” how time changes

