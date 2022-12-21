Parts of the US face ‘killer’ cold as snow causes travel headaches





A bitter blast of arctic air from Canada is expected to bring “deadly” cold to parts of the United States as Christmas approaches, weather officials have warned.

A strong Arctic high pressure system stretching from western Canada to the northern plains is expected to bring “very cold air” across the region as it expands into parts of the Pacific Northwest this week, a report said. said the National Weather Service. As of Tuesday afternoon, 48 million people were on winter alert from the Northwest to Appalachia. In more than 20 states, 42 million people were under wind chill and frost alerts.

In addition to freezing cold, snow is also expected to affect parts of the United States, bringing “pre-holiday travel headaches,” he warned.

As the cold air mass bites deeper into Washington, “an approaching storm system and a push of humidity will bring widespread snowfall that will affect northern and western portions of the Evergreen State,” the official said. meteorological service. More than a foot of snow has already fallen in parts of Washington, and it will continue to affect the Cascades and northern Rockies through Tuesday evening.

The heaviest snowfall is expected over the higher terrain of the Cascades and in northern Idaho, northwestern Montana and western Wyoming, the weather service said, adding, “These areas will have the best chance of getting more than a foot of snow.”

Dangerous arctic air over the plains of northern and western Canada is expected to move south, following a system that was already crossing the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, he said. .

A man clears a driveway Thursday in Duluth, Minnesota Holden Law/AP

Cold weather, combined with wind gusts of up to 60 mph, could bring “life-threatening” wind chill values ​​as low as minus 40 degrees in parts of the central and north-central United States, a said the weather service.

“This level of cold can be life-threatening and lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,” he said.

Wind chill warnings and watches have been issued in 17 states, from Washington to Texas.

The snow is also expected to add to “pre-holiday travel headaches” from the Central Plains to the Midwest and the Great Lakes as a major storm begins to build, the weather service warned.

“Areas of light to moderate snow are likely along and behind the cold front as it affects the central plains and upper Mississippi valley Wednesday and Thursday,” he said.

In addition to the snow, strong winds are also expected to hit “almost the entire eastern half of the United States as this large system becomes fully mature by Thursday evening,” the weather service said.

Main airport hubs in Chicago; Detroit; Cincinnati; Charlotte, North Carolina; Washington D.C.; New York; and Boston are expected to be affected by the storm, with possible flight delays or cancellations. Severe turbulence is also possible.

More than half a million flights are expected to take off between the end of the year and early January, the Federal Aviation Administration said. AAA said it believes driving will be the most common form of travel, with nearly 102 million people packing up their vehicles and hitting the road. Nearly 7.2 million people are expected to fly, he added.

Strong winds are expected to create blizzard conditions across the central and northeast Plains, upper Midwest and Great Lakes. Lake Michigan could have waves as high as 15 to 20 feet, with 50 to 60 mph winds blowing the freezing spray inland. This could lead to homes being encased in ice, like what happened on Lake Erie in 2020.

Meanwhile, low visibility is expected to further jeopardize travel on snowy roads.

The weather service warned of the possibility of power outages from the Midwest to the northeast.

“With such a large and powerful storm system affecting the majority of the country during one of the biggest travel weeks of the year, it is imperative that travelers check the latest forecast before venturing out,” did he declare.

Kathryn Prociv and Minyvonne Burke contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/arctic-blast-life-threatening-cold-snow-travel-chaos-rcna62518 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos