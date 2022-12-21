US Postal Service pledges to buy 100% electric trucks by 2026





In a major U-turn, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced that it will ensure that 75% of new vehicles purchased over the next few years are electric. By 2026, this will increase to 100% purchases.

The USPS announced in a press release that it plans to acquire at least 66,000 battery-electric delivery vehicles from defense contractor Oshkosh as part of its plan to acquire 106,000 vehicles for USPS. deliveries by 2028. In addition, 21,000 additional ready-to-use commercial vehicles are also expected to be battery electric.

He also formally announces the decision today at 1 p.m. outside the Postal Service Headquarters building in Washington, DC. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy; John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation; Brenda Mallory, President, White House Council on Environmental Quality; and Ali Zaidi, Assistant to the President and National Climate Advisor will make the announcement.

Electric vehicles purchased by the USPS will begin to replace its aging delivery fleet of more than 220,000 vehicles. Current old Grumman LLV mail trucks get a pathetic 8.2 mpg. They don’t have air conditioning or airbags.

Funding comes from $3 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act ($1.3 for vehicles, $1.7 for charging stations). Specifically, $1.29 billion will be allocated to purchase electric trucks and $1.71 billion will be spent to upgrade BEV support infrastructure at USPS offices.

An additional $6.6 billion from the USPS will go primarily to heavy-duty trucks and other non-delivery vehicles for a total of nearly $10 billion to electrify the federal government’s largest civilian fleet.

As Electreks Jameson Dow noted in August, this is the latest initiative in the long saga for the electrification of postal services and effectively calls on the USPS to bluff by providing as much funding as the USPS claimed a fleet 100% BEV would cost.

In April, several environmental groups and more than a dozen states sued the USPS over its plan to line fossil-fuel-powered mail trucks.

Katherine Garca, director of the Sierra Clubs Clean Transportation for All campaign, said in a statement:

Finally, we saw the sensible decision to switch the government’s largest fleet of vehicles to all-electric, a massive victory for the climate and public health.

Instead of receiving pollution with their daily mail packages, communities across the United States will get the relief of cleaner air. How we get to a 100% electric fleet is important, these vehicles need to be built by unions and made with materials from a clean supply chain.

Electreks takes

Finally, the USPS got there with electrification. This long journey has been politically tense and arduous. The federal government’s largest civilian fleet going electric means common sense has prevailed.

This move will significantly reduce USPS fleet emissions. It will make daily commutes so much more comfortable, safe and healthy for postal workers driving the trucks. And it will ultimately save the USPS money.

