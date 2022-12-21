UK Government Makes Sharing Passwords On Streaming Services Illegal





The UK Government’s Intellectual Property Office (IPO) yesterday announced an exciting new campaign in partnership with Meta. [e.g. Netflix, Amazon Prime etc.] … Failure to pay the subscription fee” constitutes a violation of copyright law. That’s a lot of new offenders.

The new online anti-piracy guidelines state: “Piracy is a major problem in the entertainment and creative industries. Pasting Internet images to social media, sharing passwords on streaming services, and accessing the latest movies, TV series or live sporting events via Kodi boxes, fire sticks or apps without paying for a subscription are all violations of copyright laws. . Not only are you breaking the law, but you are preventing someone from working hard to make a living.”

The news that casually sharing your paid Netflix, NOW TV, Disney+, or other passwords with others is, in fact, a criminal offense has been credited, especially in recent years, with this practice somewhat normalized and even helping the streaming industry grow. Still, IPOs don’t mince words on the subject.

An IPO spokesperson told (TorrentFreak):

“There are criminal and civil law provisions applicable in the case of password sharing that allows users to access copyrighted works without paying a fee. Such provisions may include breach of contract terms, fraud or secondary copyright infringement, depending on the circumstances.”

First off, most online streaming services do indeed support password sharing to some degree, but it’s usually limited to users living at home (i.e. supporting family viewing).

But giving your password to someone you don’t live with is often another problem. However, it is clearly “illegal” and “potentially criminal” seems to be a very low bar to set for criminality (more likely just illegal – a civil matter).

The goal here is obviously one of deterrence, as any streaming provider taking court action for sharing their streaming passwords, or even police taking action to arrest people, is likely to result in a massive political and public relations disaster.

On the other hand, we find that “law firms” with questionable reputations are willing to take advantage of anything that can make a little extra money, even when the evidence base is deceptively weak (e.g. issuing speculative invoices for alleged cases). I’ve seen how to do that in the past. Internet copyright infringement). The latter point about proof will also be key here, as proving that someone is abusing password sharing is not at all easy.

Streaming services, of course, could be more policing this themselves. But that’s because doing so makes it much more difficult to access paid content outside the home (e.g. watching Netflix episodes on the train via other mobile or public Wi-Fi networks, etc.).

For reference, the IPO seems to be pursuing “pasting internet images to social media”. So, pretty much everyone in Britain is pretty screwed at this point.

UPDATE 3:09 PM

The government appears to have updated the offending paragraph to remove any references to password sharing, but has yet to retract the support comments it has issued to TF. I’ve also added extra text after “pasting an internet image to social media” to warn that it only applies if you do so “without permission”. Slightly.

The new text is: “Pirates are a major problem in the entertainment and creative industries. Pasting Internet images on social media without permission or accessing a movie, TV series or live sporting event without paying for a subscription through a Kodi box, hacked Fire Stick or app is infringing copyright and may be a crime. ”

