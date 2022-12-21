Twitter secretly boosted US psyops in the Middle East, report says | Social Media News





Twitter has helped promote US military activities in the Middle East, according to an investigation based on company files.

Twitter has worked with the Pentagon to amplify propaganda about US military activities in the Middle East, allowing fake accounts to spread pro-US narratives despite pledging to end covert influence campaigns led by state, according to an investigation based on internal Twitter files.

Twitter has secretly created a special whitelist exempting accounts managed by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) from spam and abuse flags, granting them greater visibility on the platform, according to the investigation by Lee Fang, journalist by The Intercept.

Twitter quietly introduced the feature in 2017 after US military officials asked the company to improve the visibility of 52 Arabic-language accounts used to amplify certain messages, according to the survey published on Twitter and in The Intercept.

CENTCOM priority accounts have promoted information in support of US military narratives, including criticism of Iran, support for the US-Saudi-backed war in Yemen, and claims about the superior accuracy of US drone strikes, according to Fang.

CENTCOM later concealed its ownership of the accounts, Fang said, in some cases using fake profile pictures and biographies to make it look like they were run by civilians in the Middle East.

While Twitter said it does not allow deceptive state-sponsored influence operations, the social media company was aware of CENTCOM’s covert activities and tolerated the accounts’ presence on the platform until ‘in May 2022 at least,’ Fang said.

1. TWITTER FILES PART 8

*How Twitter Quietly Helped The Pentagons’ Secret Online PsyOp Campaign*

Despite promises to shut down secret state-run propaganda networks, Twitter documents show the social media giant directly aided US military influence operations.

Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

A Twitter official who spoke to me said he felt cheated by the secret change. Yet numerous emails throughout 2020 show that top-level Twitter executives were well aware of the DoDs. [Department of Defence] vast network of fake accounts and secret propaganda and did not suspend the accounts, Fang said on Twitter on Tuesday.

For example, Twitter attorney Jim Baker mentioned in a July 2020 email, about an upcoming DoD meeting, that the Pentagon used poor craftsmanship to set up its network and was looking for strategies to not expose linked accounts to each other or to the DoD. or the USG.

Baker, Twitter’s former deputy general counsel, did not immediately respond to a Twitter request for comment.

The revelations are the latest in a series of stories based on the so-called Twitter Files, internal company documents that Elon Musk, who bought Twitter in October, shared with several reporters from non-mainstream publications.

Musk, one of the world’s richest men, framed the release of the documents as an effort to increase transparency over the operations of social media platforms under the previous leadership, which he accused of censorship and favoring abuses. liberal opinions and personalities.

Previous iterations of the Twitter files have documented blacklists that limited the reach of conservative figures, as well as the internal deliberations that led to former US President Donald Trump’s suspension from the platform and removal of the post. history of emails on Hunter Bidens laptop.

The release of Twitter’s internal files drew a mixed, often polarized reaction.

While conservatives seized the files as evidence of Twitter’s liberal bias and hostility to free speech, many liberal figures framed the releases as showing employees’ good faith efforts to deal with rulings difficult moderation.

