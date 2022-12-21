Patient safety at risk, UK minister warns with strike of medical staff





Industry says it can’t guarantee patient safety Nurses strike for higher wages than prices

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) – As ambulance workers prepare to leave and nurses threaten further strikes over pay disputes, UK health sector heads on Tuesday lashed out at the government over risks to patient safety from strikes. warned.

About 100,000 nurses went on strike for the second time in a week on Tuesday. This is because the unions issued an ultimatum to the government that if they did not respond to wage demands within 48 hours, they would face another round of industrial action in January.

Ambulance workers in England and Wales are due to follow on Wednesday and 28 December, leaving all but life-threatening conditions to head to hospital on their own.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Federation, which represents the national health service organizations, told BBC Radio: “We cannot guarantee patient safety and we cannot avoid the risk of industrial action.”

“We are concerned about the dangers of tomorrow, but with the onset of winter and the possibility of further strikes unfolding … we are entering a very dangerous period. That’s why it strengthens. Find a way to resolve this dispute.”

The nurses’ strike is unprecedented in the union’s 106-year history at the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), but soaring costs of living say workers have no choice as they struggle to make ends meet.

RCN said its members’ real income has declined by 6% over the past 10 years and they have been asking for a 5% higher salary increase than the RPI inflation rate (14% in November).

The government paid nurses an average of around 4% per recommendation from an independent payroll review body and declined to discuss further payroll. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said nurses’ demands were unmanageable.

“We will be negotiating with him at any point to prevent nursing staff and patients from entering the new year facing such uncertainty,” said RCN director Pat Cullen.

[1/11]NHS nurses hold placards during a strike during a dispute with the government over wages outside University College Hospital in London, England, on December 20, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

“But unless this government is prepared to do the right thing, it has no choice but to continue in January.”

A YouGov poll released on Tuesday found that two-thirds of Britons supported a strike for nurses and 63% supported action by ambulance workers. A majority of those surveyed said the government was most to blame for the strike.

Deputy Health Minister Will Quince told Sky News: “The door is open to discuss anything related to working conditions with the unions. What we can’t do is resume payroll.”

epoch

The strike, which has already been extended due to staff shortages and a record backlog caused by COVID delays, is putting additional pressure on health care delivery from the state-funded National Health Service.

A hospital in the south of England and an ambulance service in the southeast said Tuesday they had declared a major case due to extreme pressure on the service.

“Our union members are tired of going to work every day and in some cases sending the same patients sitting in ambulances outside the A&E department,” said Rachel Harrison, GMB union public service national secretary for Congressman.

“We have had cases where our members left work at the end of one shift to return to the same patient in the ambulance the next day.”

Troops are on standby to help drive ambulances, and ministers are meeting with unions on Tuesday to discuss emergencies that ambulances will still respond to.

Report by Kylie MacLellan, additional reports by Farouq Suleiman; Editing: Jon Boyle, Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/british-nurses-walk-out-again-threaten-further-strikes-pay-dispute-2022-12-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos