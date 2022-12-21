Confusion and tension high at US-Mexico border despite adhering to Covid-era rules | US-Mexico border





Along the southern border of the United States, two cities of El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Jurez, just across the waters of the Rio Grande in Mexico, were trying to prepare for a new wave of 5 000 new migrants a day as pandemic-era immigration restrictions were due to expire this week, setting plans for emergency housing, food and other essentials in motion.

Even with the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling late Monday that the restriction known as Title 42 would not end after all, as ordered by a lower court, confusion and tension were high.

On the Mexican side of the international border, only heaps of discarded clothes, shoes and backpacks remained Sunday morning on the riverbank, where until a few days ago hundreds of people lined up to get to the American authorities.

A young Ecuadorian man stood uncertain on the Mexican side; he asked two reporters if they knew anything about what would happen if he turned himself in to authorities in El Paso after crossing the border illegally without having a sponsor in the United States, a relative or a host checked who can vouch for someone as they cross the country. -outside the legal process of applying for asylum in the United States.

Then he carefully took off his sneakers and socks and jumped over the low water.

On the American side, near a small fence guarded by several border patrol vehicles, he joined a line of about a dozen people waiting with no American official in sight.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told The Associated Press that the area, home to one of the nation’s busiest border crossings, is coordinating housing and relocation efforts with local groups and other cities, as well as called on the state and federal government for humanitarian assistance.

The area was braced for an influx of newcomers that was expected to double the number of people currently crossing the border into the West Texas city via irregular immigration every day after the federal Title 42 public health rule ended on Wednesday.

The rule has been used to deter more than 2.5 million migrants from crossing since March 2020, but on Monday night U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts at the request of Republican officials in 19 states , temporarily prevented the Biden administration from ending Title 42. .

Republican officials, led by the attorneys general of Arizona and Louisiana, on Monday asked the Supreme Court to act after a federal appeals court on Friday refused to stay a judges’ decision last month that invalidated title 42.

In a migrant shelter not far from the river in a poor neighborhood of Ciudad Jurez, Carmen Aros, 31, knew little about American politics. In fact, she said she heard the border might close on December 21.

She fled cartel violence in the Mexican state of Zacatecas a month ago, just after the birth of her fifth daughter and the disappearance of her husband. The Methodist pastor who runs the Buen Samaritano shelter has put her on a parole list in the United States and she waits weekly to be called.

They told me there was an asylum in the Jurez, but in truth, I didn’t know much, she said on the bunk bed she shared with the girls. We have arrived here and are now seeing if the United States government can solve our case.

At a sprawling shelter run by the Mexican government in a former factory in Ciudad Jurez, dozens of migrants watched the World Cup final on Sunday afternoon as a team of doctors visiting from El Paso treated many people with respiratory diseases in cold weather.

Ever-changing policies make planning difficult, said Dylan Corbett, director of the Hope Border Institute, a Catholic organization that helps migrants in El Paso and Jurez. The group opened the clinic two months ago.

You have a lot of pent up pain, Corbett said. I’m afraid of what will happen. With government policies in disarray, much of the work falls to religious communities to pick up the pieces and deal with the consequences.

A few blocks across the border, sleet fell in El Paso as about 80 huddled migrants ate tacos that volunteers grilled. Temperatures in the region were expected to drop below zero this week.

Let’s keep giving them as much as we have, said Veronica Castorena, who walked out with her husband with tortillas and ground beef as well as blankets for those likely to be rough sleepers.

Jeff Petion, the owner of a trucking school in town, said it was the second time he had come with employees to help migrants on the streets. They’re here, they’re cold, they’re hungry, so we wanted to let them know they’re not alone.

But opposite Petion, Kathy Countiss, a retiree, said she fears new arrivals are spiraling out of control in El Paso, draining resources and directing enforcement from criminals to those seeking asylum.

On Saturday, El Pasos Mayor Oscar Leeser issued an emergency declaration to access additional local and state resources for shelter construction and other urgent aid.

Samaniego, the county judge, said the order came a day after El Paso officials sent Texas Governor Greg Abbott a letter requesting humanitarian aid for the area, adding that the request was for resources to help care for and relocate newly arrived migrants. , not additional security forces that Texas and the federal government have spent heavily on.

El Paso officials have coordinated with organizations to provide temporary housing for migrants while they are processed and sponsored and transferred to larger cities, from where they can be flown or bused to their destinations. finals, Samaniego said.

