Nurses’ actions are part of the biggest strike wave in a generation in the UK | labor dispute





Thousands of nurses went on strike in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted he would not back down in the face of the UK’s most significant wave of industrial action in a generation.

Key services across the UK, from rail travel to Christmas card delivery and airport passport control, are being hit by intensified industrial action ahead of Christmas.

Tuesday’s nurses’ strike was the second in a two-day series of strikes, the first nationwide as workers struggled to protect living standards in the face of soaring inflation.

This will be stopped all day by ambulance staff on Wednesday.

The unions signed a life and limb pact, which they said would ensure emergencies were dealt with appropriately. However, supervisors at the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) have warned that some patients may be at risk.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents health care employers, warned that those in urgent need of help tomorrow will not attend because additional risk and further harm to patients is unavoidable.

Nurses on a picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital in central London. Photo: James Manning/PA

Workers in Britain’s taxpayer-assisted sector face pay limits for more than a decade as successive Conservative governments try to balance the books by repeatedly freezing or limiting wages.

With inflation hitting a 40-year high, unions say many are struggling to cope. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) alleged that some members were forced to use essential grocery handouts supported by food bank charities.

All four unions involved in NHS activities this week expressed concern about the fragile state of the system as it faces unprecedented pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic and struggles to deal with huge backlogs of patients awaiting treatment.

NHS staff have been offered pay increases of at least 1,400, equivalent to around 4 per cent on average for nurses, but are pushing for an increase that will at least keep pace with double-digit UK inflation.

As many employers struggle with labor shortages, with average salaries growing by 6 per cent across the economy, NHS bosses warned they were losing workers to other sectors, such as supermarkets.

RCN Secretary General Pat Cullen called the strike a battle for the absolute soul of the NHS. “If something doesn’t change, the service will collapse,” said GMB minister Rachel Harrison, who represents the striking ambulance workers.

CWU postal workers protest outside Scottish Parliament on 15 December. Photo: Ken Jack/Getty Images

Along with NHS employees, public sector workers from several departments, including border officers and driving test examiners who check passports at ports and airports, are staging a staggered strike over the coming weeks.

They are joining postal and rail workers who have been fighting over wages and conditions for months already.

So far, the fledgling Sunak government has refused to even discuss salaries with NHS staff. The Conservative leader came to power less than two months after his predecessor, Liz Truss’s disastrous short-lived premiership.

After Truss was ousted after financial markets rejected his huge spending plan for tax cuts, Sunak decided to put public spending under tight control and refused to move on nurses’ salaries.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, a supportive newspaper, the Prime Minister argued: I will do what I think is right for the long-term interest of the country in fighting inflation. He said the existing salary offer was adequate and fair.

Meanwhile, the nurses suggested that action could be continued for several months if deemed necessary, although much depends on which side can maintain public support.

The Sunak government is certainly unpopular. With a general election expected in 2024, the Conservatives are about 20 percentage points behind opposition Labor in opinion polls.

This is an improvement over the 30 points seen at one point while Truss was at the top, but appears to point to a collapse in support for the party that has been in power for 12 years.

The Labor Party has historically strong ties with some trade unions (with the exception of the RCN), which have seats on committees that fund the party and make key decisions about its direction.

Sunak tried to exploit these connections politically, accusing Starmer of supporting the strike. However, the leader of the Labor Party has repeatedly insisted that the prime minister roll up his sleeves and participate in negotiations to end the industrial action.

