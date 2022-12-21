Treasury Implements Historic Exceptions to Humanitarian Sanctions





The United States becomes the first country to implement a new humanitarian resolution

WASHINGTON Today, following the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2664 this month, the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has taken action to encourage the flow of legitimate humanitarian assistance that meets the basic human needs of vulnerable populations while continuing to deny resources to malevolent actors.

The United States and Ireland co-led the development of UNSCR 2664, which implemented an exception to the asset freeze provisions of UN sanctions programs. To implement this new policy in U.S. sanctions programs and as the first country in the world to implement the new UNSCR, OFAC today issued or amended General Licenses (GLs) to facilitate the routing humanitarian assistance and securing an authorization basis for the provision of humanitarian support through numerous sanctions programmes.

The United States co-led the development of the humanitarian exclusion resolution at the United Nations and was proud to be the first country to issue authorizations and guidelines to implement it in our sanctions programs, said the Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo. The blanket licenses released today reflect the United States’ commitment to ensuring that humanitarian assistance and related trade continue to reach at-risk populations through legitimate and transparent channels, while maintaining the effective use of sanctions. targeted, which remain an essential tool of foreign policy. Providing humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable populations is central to our American values.

The GLs issued or amended today provide authorizations in the following four categories:

official US government business; the official business of certain international organizations and entities, such as the United Nations or the International Red Cross; certain humanitarian transactions in support of the activities of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), such as disaster relief, health services and activities in support of democracy, education, protection of the environment and peacebuilding; and the supply of agricultural products, medicines and medical devices, as well as spare parts and components and software updates for medical devices, for personal and non-commercial use.

In October 2021, the Treasury released a comprehensive review of its economic and financial sanctions programs which found, among other things, that while sanctions remain an essential and effective policy tool, they must also be carefully calibrated to help deal with their impact on the flow of legitimate humanitarian aid to those in need. He recommended implementing or streamlining, where possible and appropriate, humanitarian clearances in all sanctions programs, noting that the United States must lead global efforts to systematically address challenges associated with the conduct of activities. humanitarians. The LGs reinforce the Treasury’s ongoing work to address the challenges faced by humanitarian actors operating in regions perceived to be at high risk for money laundering, terrorist financing, or subject to U.S. sanctions. To that end, today’s action also builds on the Treasury’s ongoing work to develop a strategy to mitigate the financial sector risk reduction of not-for-profit organizations, as directed by the Congress under the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020.

The Treasury is issuing these GLs in sanctions programs that previously did not have humanitarian exceptions, implementing a new standardized set of basic authorizations in OFAC-administered programs.

At the same time, OFAC has released 4 FAQs that provide additional guidance on today’s action and issued or amended licenses, including guidance for financial institutions facilitating NGO activity and government expectations. OFAC on due diligence. For more information, please see the FAQ.

For transactions not otherwise authorized or exempt from sanctions, OFAC reviews license applications on a case-by-case basis and prioritizes applications, compliance issues, and other humanitarian assistance-related requests. Additional questions regarding the scope of sanctions program requirements, or the applicability or scope of any humanitarian assistance-related authorization, may be directed to OFAC’s Sanctions Evaluation and Compliance Division. at (800) 540-6322 or (202) 622-2490, or by email at [email protected]

For more information on OFAC’s humanitarian clearances and guidance, please visit OFAC’s website.

