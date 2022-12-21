Brexit has cost the UK economy $33 billion, a study has found.





A new study finds that Brexit has cost the UK $33 billion in trade and investment losses, and the economic damage is far worse than previously feared.

According to a study by the Center for European Reform (CER) shared with The Independent, the UK economy is 5.5% smaller than it would have been if it had remained in the EU.

According to a think tank analysis, trade in goods in the UK is down 7% and investment down 11% since the Remain campaign won the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Brexit has obviously had a significant impact on the economy, said CER deputy director John Springford. He took a significant hit in trade and investment.

Mr Springford, the study’s author, added: There is a gap between what politicians want to say about Brexit and what the data is telling us. It has become impossible to argue that Brexit did not hurt the UK economy.

CER used data from other industrialized countries similar to the UK before Brexit, including the US, Germany, Norway and Australia, to model the performance of the UK doppelganger if the country had remained within the EU.

According to a previous CER report, by the end of 2021 the UK economy would be down 5.2% from what it would have been without leaving the EU, at a loss of around $31 billion.

The think tank now finds that by June 2022, the second quarter of this year, Britain’s GDP was $33 billion, down 5.5 per cent from what it would have been without Brexit.

The economic blow, seen for the first time in years since the 2016 referendum, was even greater when Britain left the single market and customs union in early 2021, CER said.

Significantly higher trade barriers with the closest trade partners will have a major impact on trade volumes, Springford said.

He added: There has been a very, very clear effect on investment in the UK since the 2016 vote. That’s not the case with other similar economies. It is leading to low growth because it lowers productivity.

Springford said the impact of Covid had complicated the picture a bit when the think tank’s previous assessment was conducted earlier this year.

But he said it was now clear that the difference in Britain’s poor performance relative to similar economies was down to Brexit, not the pandemic. I’m sure Covid doesn’t distort the picture.

Conservative Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt rejected the grim prospects that Brexit would hurt the economy, while Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said he did not accept the idea that rejoining the EU single market would boost growth.

Mr Springford said the party must be candid with the public about Brexit’s economic impact if it is to develop a clear and realistic plan for economic growth.

While many of the marginal seats the Conservatives and Labor are fighting are relatively pro-Brexit, there are incentives to downplay or ignore the economic consequences, he said.

Lila Moran, a spokeswoman for International Development at the Liberal Democratic Party, said studies have shown that the government’s approach to trade with the EU is seriously damaging our economy.

She added: Their decision to add endless bureaucracy to British business is based on ideology, not pragmatism. It is small businesses, fishermen and farmers who pay the price for this failed Conservative trade deal.

Naomi Smith, CEO of the Best for Britain campaign group, said it was not surprising that the damage done to the economy and personal finances after leaving the EU was far greater than was predicted earlier this year.

She added: Most people now know that the Brexiters sold themselves puppies because the economic reality has been revealed. If Sunak wants to turn the economy around before the next election, he must stop catering to the xenophobic minority and start lowering barriers with our biggest trading partners.

The Office for Budgetary Responsibility has estimated that Brexit will wipe out about $100 billion from the economy, reducing GDP by 4% over 15 years from 2016.

Mr Springford It’s too early to tell the long-term damage. Most of the economic costs may have already been incurred, the Economist added. However, the long-term costs of Brexit may be greater than OBR estimates.

It follows devastating new reports that Brexit has added fuel to the flames of crisis facing the NHS and social welfare systems. The Nuffield Trust says it has exacerbated the manpower shortage by shutting off the safety valve on EU immigration.

Pressure on the supply of medicines and medical devices has also steadily increased since Brexit, according to reports from health agencies. The study concluded that drug shortages were particularly prolonged in the UK due to Brexit-related trade barriers and currency depreciation.

