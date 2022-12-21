AWS wins 5-year contract for cloud services with US Navy The Register





Amazon Web Services has secured a five-year contract with the US Navy for cloud services, just weeks after securing its share of a major deal from the US Department of Defense for cloud computing.

The cloud division of online marketplace Amazon has been awarded a contract worth $723.9 million by the Department of the Navy in the form of a global enterprise software license purchase agreement at a single fixed price. Details were disclosed in a contract notice posted on the Department of Defense website.

According to the notice, the agreement is for AWS to provide the Department of the Navy with access to its commercial cloud environment, professional services, and AWS training and certification courses.

The Department of the Navy has indicated that the procurement contract will not obligate the funds at the time of award, but rather will be committed as task orders are issued using various types of financing of the Navy, including operations and maintenance and working capital.

The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego, Calif., is identified as the contracting entity for this agreement, which will last for a maximum of five years, from December 2022 through December 2028.

Earlier this month, AWS was one of the vendors taking a share of $9 billion in funding made available by the Department of Defense under the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC).

It was itself the successor to the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract, which aimed to outsource the provision of cloud computing services to the entire US military for 10 years to a single vendor.

Microsoft was the winning bidder for that deal, but AWS, IBM, and Oracle all protested not getting their share. The program was later canceled and the JWCC was offered in its place.

As The Register noted at the time, the big four clouds must now share the work of providing cloud services that are available worldwide.

It’s unclear if this five-year Navy contract is part of the JWCC’s previously announced funding, but the $9 billion budget was meant to represent the Department of Defense’s cap on cloud spending for the four named clouds.

