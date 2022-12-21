UK airport border forces strike starts on Friday





Nearly 1,000 border guards have planned a strike starting Friday, causing prolonged disruption to passengers arriving in the UK. Those departing or connecting through UK airports can avoid problems, but the government is working hard to temporarily place soldiers and other personnel at immigration. Let’s find out more about this strike.

peak travel season

The British Border Guard decided on a general strike from Friday 23 December to Monday 26 December and from 28 to 31 December. This means that nearly 1,000 police officers normally stationed at passport control are no longer available, creating long queues during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Short video of the day

To better understand the impact, more than 10,000 flights arrived in the UK during the strike, equivalent to 2 million seats. Given current demand, we can operate most flights at full capacity, which means millions will arrive in the last few days of the year. Not everyone will be affected, but as we will discuss later, there will be tens of thousands of passengers waiting at airports to clear immigration.

Photo: shutterstock

In a statement, the UK government announced several measures to reduce the impact of the strike. Non-essential travel is discouraged during strikes, with warnings of long waiting times at some airports. However, the desks will not be empty and we will be preparing to bring in several staff from across the government to temporarily staff the border. The strike will affect London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Cardiff airports.

Minimize impact

At the risk of massive disruption, the UK government has announced plans to bring in soldiers, civil servants and volunteers to take over border guard operations during the strike. Earlier this month, soldiers headed to London’s Heathrow and Gatwick to begin training to check passports ahead of strikes. There may still be delays, but hopefully the extra manpower will lessen the impact on passengers.

For travelers, the best time to travel is December 27th, the only day without strikes. If you cannot fly on these dates, the strike will end at 07:00 AM local time on December 26 and 31, creating another window to avoid delays. However, not everyone is affected equally.

Photo: Chris Law | simple flight

Those who are eligible to use eGates at UK airports, for example holders of UK, EU, US and other passports, may face fewer problems. Once again, those who need physical passport stamps will face a long wait. There have been reports of passengers having to stay on the aircraft due to long queues, but this has not been confirmed and is a worst-case scenario.

airline response

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have restricted ticket sales on strike days to reduce inbound passenger numbers. New tickets are still available on some routes now, but airlines will be watching the strike closely this weekend to see if more drastic action is needed. Some airports have already warned that flights may be canceled if queues get out of control.

Currently, passengers and airports are waiting to see how the strikes play out and whether they will affect trips to the bountiful winter holidays planned for this year.

How do you feel about the impact of the strike? Let us know in the comments.

