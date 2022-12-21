Congress set to ban TikTok from US government phones in spending billExBulletin





TikTok would be banned from most US government devices under a government spending bill unveiled by Congress early Tuesday, the latest push by US lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app.

. Michael Dwyer/AP

Michael Dwyer/AP

Having TikTok on a federally issued device is set to become illegal under a sprawling fiscal year spending bill released by lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday. It is expected to become law in the coming days to avoid a partial government shutdown.

While the Chinese-owned app is already not allowed on many federal government devices, the measure in the new spending bill expands the ban. The ban will likely result in a reputational blow to TikTok at a time when the Biden administration is still trying to complete a national security review of the popular app.

TikTok is used by more than 100 million monthly active users in the United States alone, and its ability to create instant viral hits has put it at the forefront of internet culture, although concerns over data security have long obsessed the app.

If you count yourself among its users and are wondering how this crackdown might affect you, here’s what you need to know:

Will this affect my use of TikTok?

Probably not, unless you’re a federal government employee who uses a work phone to browse TikTok. The White House, Pentagon, Department of Homeland Security, and State Department already ban staff from having TikTok on government-issued devices, so this ban only extends the rule for all government employees. American. More than a dozen states have passed similar bans on TikTok for devices issued by state governments.

Why did the ban take place?

Republicans and Democrats have long targeted TikTok because it is owned by Beijing-based tech giant ByteDance. Lawmakers are concerned that the Chinese Communist Party is using the app to spy on Americans or using the app’s algorithm to amplify pro-China narratives.

Although the company denies it is ever used for nefarious purposes, national security experts say China-based companies generally have to give unfettered access to the authoritarian regime if information is sought.

Former President Trump tried unsuccessfully to ban TikTok outright. And federal lawmakers have proposed more punitive anti-TikTok bills that haven’t gained traction.

The federal government’s device ban is therefore a gradual restriction: most of the drastic measures have not moved forward because the efforts lacked political will, or the courts intervened to stop them.

“I think some concerns about TikTok are warranted,” said Julian McAuley, a computer science professor at the University of California, San Diego, who noted that the main difference between TikTok and other social media apps is that TikTok is much more user driven. – specific recommendations.

“It would arguably mean that TikTok could be more open to manipulating this feed to achieve some sinister goal,” McAuley said.

What evidence is there that TikTok is a national security threat?

Not a lot of solid evidence. The case against TikTok largely falls into the “it’s theoretically possible it could happen” category. But because TikTok is owned by a Chinese company, the hypothetical risk of millions of Americans potentially being targeted for espionage at the hands of an adversarial government has alarmed Washington. FBI Director Chris Wray has called TikTok a national security threat, saying the app could “manipulate the content and, if they choose, use it for influence operations.”

Getting to the bottom of TikTok’s security for US users is something not quickly understood, even by privacy experts.

“Although ByteDance claims to maintain its US operations separately, there is no easy way to determine the extent to which this claim is true,” said Sameer Patil, a professor at the University of Utah who studies online user privacy.

A report by BuzzFeed revealed that TikTok owner ByteDance once used another app owned by the company to deliver pro-Chinese government content. This app, which was separate from TikTok, no longer exists. Still, some observers have wondered: if ByteDance was willing to do this for any of its previous services, why wouldn’t it try to do the same on TikTok?

It’s a question the company rejects. Earlier this year, TikTok announced a move that will route “100% of US user traffic” to servers controlled by US tech company Oracle. TikTok said it was working to remove US users’ private data from its own servers and transfer it all to servers hosted in the US, with backup storage in Singapore.

McAuley said TikTok, like all major social media companies, sucks up vast amounts of personal data from people using the app, though he wonders what exactly TikTok could do with what he knows: a user’s age, contact details, viewing habits, search history, location.

“While social media companies certainly harvest all kinds of user data, I think it’s generally overstated how well they ‘know’ users on an individual level,” he said.

Patil said if TikTok users are worried about their privacy, he suggests restricting posts to friends only and removing location data from videos, which can be done in the app’s settings.

What are the chances of TikTok becoming more widely banned in the US?

It’s still possible, but it doesn’t seem imminent.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a powerful interagency federal panel that reviews foreign investment in the United States, began reviewing TikTok under the Trump administration and the investigation is still ongoing.

The committee could enact a broader ban on TikTok, or force the sale of the app to a US company, which the Chinese government will likely vehemently oppose, as it did when such a sale was launched during the Trump years.

Another possible solution is for the committee to be satisfied with the steps taken by TikTok to ensure that there is a firewall between US user data and ByteDance employees in Beijing and the Chinese government.

CFIUS deliberations are notoriously secretive and take place behind closed doors. It is unclear when the committee might complete its investigation, or in which direction it is leaning.

How did TikTok react to the latest action?

Brooke Oberwetter, spokesperson for TikTok, said the company is disappointed that Congress has moved to ban TikTok on government devices, calling the action “a political move that will do nothing to advance national security interests. “.

TikTok, Oberwetter said, has confidence in the CFIUS process, which aims to ensure the video app is not manipulated by Chinese government influence.

“The agreement being reviewed by CFIUS will significantly address all of the security concerns that have been raised at both the federal and state levels,” Oberwetter said. “These plans were developed under the oversight of our nation’s key national security agencies, plans that we are implementing to further secure our platform in the United States, and we will continue to inform legislators.”

