British forests can store nearly twice as much carbon as previously estimated.

A new study involving UCL researchers suggests that UK forests can store nearly twice as much carbon as previous calculations suggested, which has implications for our understanding of carbon storage and human response to climate change.

For a study published today in the journal Ecological Solutions and Evidence, an international team of scientists used new 3D scanning technology and analysis to assess the amount of above-ground biomass (AGB) used to drive carbon storage in 815 trees in British woodland. I did. The team found their results to be 77% higher than previous estimates (410 t ha-1 of biomass versus 232 t ha-1).

The authors say their study could affect the role of forests in combating climate change, with potential underestimation of forest carbon stocks having both positive and negative consequences for climate policy.

Study co-author Professor Mat Disney (UCL Center for Geography and National Earth Observation) said: “Forests now act as carbon sinks in the UK. However, research suggests that the carbon storage capacity of typical British forests may be nearly doubled. We previously thought may seem like a purely positive outcome: in practice, this means that for every hectare of forest lost, we are potentially losing nearly twice the carbon sequestration capacity we thought.

“This has serious implications for our understanding of the benefits of climate mitigation and protecting trees more broadly for deforestation and afforestation targets.”

The study was a collaboration between researchers from UCL, the UK’s National Center for Earth Observation (NCEO), Ghent University, Oxford University, Tampere University, National Physical Laboratory and Sylvera. To establish their findings, the team performed a 3D terrestrial laser scanning (TLS) analysis of a 1.4 ha section of Wytham Woods in Oxfordshire. TLS is a remote sensing technology that emits millions of laser pulses to capture the environment and structure of trees in woodland in 3D.

They then used statistical modeling to calculate the tree’s mass and volume, as well as the area’s carbon storage capacity, and compared these to results from previous models.

The authors say their study calls into question the certainty of estimates of forest carbon storage across the UK, particularly for the largest and most carbon-rich trees, which are based on widely used models that estimate tree mass from trunk diameter. It is possible that previous studies have significantly underestimated forest biomass across the UK.

Lead author of the study, Professor Kim Calders, Ghent University, said, “Most current estimates of forest carbon stocks are based on simple relativistic models that assume that tree size and mass increase at a constant rate. Our findings reliance on these models is problematic because they are not representative of UK forests.”

“The model works well for trees smaller than about 50 cm in diameter, which is fairly uniform in size and volume, but not for larger and heavier trees. It has a much more complex structure and they vary greatly from place to place and species to species.”

“Considering that land use, particularly forest protection and restoration, constitutes a quarter of the country’s current commitment to the Paris Agreement targets, it is important to be able to reduce uncertainty in forest carbon estimates.”

UK biomass stocks currently reported to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations are based on these relative measurement models, which the authors say is very likely to lead to significant underreporting.

Study co-author Yadvinder Malhi (Oxford University) said: “Wytham Woods is part of the University of Oxford and has witnessed more than 70 years of detailed scientific research. consequences for the role of forests.”

Further information: Mat Disney et al, Laser Scanning Reveals Potential Underestimation of Biomass Carbon in Temperate Forests, Ecological Solutions and Evidence (2022). DOI: 10.1002/2688-8319.12197

Kim Calders et al, Ground Laser Scanning Data Wytham Woods: Individual Trees and Quantitative Structural Models (QSM), Zenodo (2022). DOI: 10.5281/zenodo.7307956

Courtesy of University College London

