US asks court to end asylum limits, with short delay





EL PASO, Texas (AP) Texas sent National Guard troops to the border and businesses in San Diego anticipated a surge of Christmas shoppers from Mexico as tens of thousands of holiday seekers Asylum at the border were awaiting a Supreme Court ruling that might allow them to enter the United States.

The US government has asked the Supreme Court not to lift the limits until Christmas, in a filing a day after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order to keep pandemic-era restrictions in place. Before Roberts issued that order, they were due to expire on Wednesday.

Under the restrictions, authorities deported asylum seekers inside the United States 2.5 million times and turned back most people who sought asylum at the border, on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19 under a public health rule called Title 42. Both U.S. and international law guarantee the right to seek asylum.

The federal government also asked the court to reject a last-minute effort by a group of conservative-leaning states to keep the measure. He acknowledged that ending the restrictions would likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in illegal border crossings, but said the solution was not to extend the rule indefinitely.

With the decision on what comes next on the wire, pressure is mounting in communities on both sides of the US-Mexico border.

In El Paso, Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser warned that shelters across the border in Ciudad Jurez were packed, with around 20,000 migrants ready to cross into the United States.

At one point Tuesday evening, some migrants were allowed to enter in batches through a gate in the border wall between two bridges that connect downtown El Paso to Ciudad Juarez, which is not uncommon there. at the border. News that the gate was opening sent hundreds of people rushing along the concrete banks of the Rio Grande, leaving smoldering campfires behind.

The city has rushed to expand its capacity to accommodate more migrants by converting large buildings into shelters, as the Red Cross contributes 10,000 beds. Local officials also hope to ease the strain on shelters by chartering buses to other major cities in Texas or neighboring states, bringing migrants closer to loved ones and sponsors in coordination with nonprofit groups.

We will continue to be prepared for whatever happens, Leeser said.

Members of the Texas National Guard, deployed by the state to El Paso this week, used barbed wire on Tuesday to cordon off a breach in the border fence along a bank of the Rio Grande that has become a popular crossing point for migrants wading through shallow waters to approach immigration officials in recent days. They used a loudspeaker to announce in Spanish that it is illegal to cross there.

Texas said it was sending 400 National Guard members to the border town after local authorities declared a state of emergency. Leeser said the statement was largely aimed at protecting vulnerable migrants, while a statement from the Texas National Guard said the deployment included forces used to push back and turn back illegal immigrants.

In San Diego, a sense of normalcy has returned to the nation’s busiest border crossing despite the uncertainty that preceded Roberts’ decision. The San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce said it learned from U.S. Customs and Border Protection that the more modern western half of the airport-sized crosswalk will reopen to travelers bound for the United States at 6 a.m. Wednesday. in the morning. The lanes, which lead to an upscale shopping mall. , have been closed to almost all migrants since early 2020 to allow for Title 42 processing.

The reopening comes just in time for last-minute shoppers, visiting family members and those working on holidays, the chamber wrote to members. He said he does not know when the area will reopen to travelers to Mexico from the United States.

Immigration advocates say Title 42 restrictions, imposed under provisions of a 1944 health care law, run counter to US and international obligations to people fleeing to the United States to escape to persecution, and that the pretense is outdated as coronavirus treatments improve. They sued to end the use of Title 42; a federal judge sided with them in November and set a December 21 deadline.

Conservative-leaning states appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that increased numbers of migrants would strain public services such as law enforcement and health care and warned of an unprecedented calamity to the southern border. They said the federal government had no plan to deal with an increase in the number of migrants.

The federal government opposed the appeal and told the court on Tuesday that it had mobilized more resources at the southern border in preparation for the end of Title 42. This includes more border patrol processing coordinators, more surveillance and increased security at ports of entry, according to the administration of President Joe Bidens.

About 23,000 officers are currently deployed on the southern border, according to the White House.

The solution to this immigration problem cannot be to indefinitely extend a public health measure that everyone now agrees has outlived its public health rationale, the Biden administration wrote in its brief to the Supreme Court.

Yet the government has also asked the court to give it some time to prepare if it decides to allow the restrictions to be lifted. If the Supreme Court acts before Friday, the government wants the restrictions in place until the end of December 27. If the court acts on Friday or later, the government wants the limits to remain until the second working day following such an order.

At a church-affiliated shelter in El Paso, a few blocks from the border, Reverend Michael Gallagher said local faith leaders have been trying to pool resources and open up empty space. On Tuesday, a gymnasium at the Sacred Heart Church housed 200 migrants, mostly women and children.

Title 42 allows the government to deport asylum seekers of any nationality, but its nationals disproportionately affected come from countries from which Mexico has agreed to take citizens: Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and, more recently , Venezuela, in addition to Mexico.

___

Reports from Santana of Washington, DC Juan Lozano in Houston and Alicia Fernndez in Ciudad Jurez contributed to this report.

