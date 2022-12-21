



British nurses have staged an unprecedented second strike amid bitter struggles with the government for higher wages.

Up to 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are taking a day off on Tuesday after striking for the first time in the union’s 106-year history on Thursday.

They are demanding wage hikes to offset inflation to make up for years of real wage cuts, but the government insists that a recession-battered UK can’t afford anything more than a 4-5 per cent rise.

We need more money, we need more staff, we need patient safety, said Lucy Savage, 21, on a picket line outside Aintree University Hospital in the northwest city of Liverpool.

The NHS was overworked and underpaid. [National Health Service] It’s just a mess.

Sunni George, 45, said her salary has changed little in the 17 years she has been a nurse.

We get a lot of taxes, so even if it looks like our annual income has gone up, we don’t have more money,” he said outside the same hospital.

NHS nurses picket outside Leeds General Hospital in Leeds [Adam Vaughan/EPA]

Al Jazeeras Jonah Hull, reporting from London, said the strike was bound to affect NHS health care delivery.

The point of strikes, of course, is to create chaos, Hull said.

And across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, there will be a second-day break with nurses joining picket lines, he added.

This series of nurse strikes is historic. They are the most extensive in the 106-year history of the Royal College of Nursing and indeed the NHS itself. In the history of the NHS itself, say many on the picket line, it has been subject to funding cuts and underfunding over the years. They say that up to 20 percent of real wages have been lost due to wages not keeping pace with inflation.

Dave Carr, a nurse and RCN member, said the strike action was a last-ditch effort to force the government to change course.

We are in a situation where we can no longer provide. [proper] Carr raised the level of care for patients due to Al Jazeera’s lack of staff.

He added that there are 47,000 vacancies in nursing positions in the NHS.

We don’t want a strike, but this is our last resort and the only way we feel we can make the government understand about the NHS’ catastrophic policies.

Pat Cullen, head of the Royal College of Nursing union, poses with NHS nurses during a strike in London on 15 December. [File: Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

The striking nurses are just one of many public and private sector workers in the UK struggling over pay and working conditions as they grapple with a cost-of-living crisis exacerbated by decades of high inflation.

The UK consumer price index is currently up almost 11%.

Ambulance workers, including paramedics and call handlers, are scheduled to strike on Wednesday.

A second strike is scheduled for December 28, and other employees, including postal, rail and border guards, are preparing to strike over the Christmas period.

RCN criticized Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government for refusing to discuss salaries as part of stalled negotiations.

RCN chief Pat Cullen said the nurses would go into wider industrial action next month if the dispute is not resolved.

“It’s really unfortunate if this government remains aloof to our nursing staff so far. In January, more hospitals will intervene and strike, which will involve more nursing staff,” she said.

The unions also accused Health Secretary Steve Barclay of adopting a macho negotiating style at a recent brief meeting.

RCN’s demands are unmanageable in these difficult times and will take money away from frontline services while they are still recovering from the effects of the pandemic, Barclay said Monday.

He and other ministers reiterated that they could only accept the recommendation of an independent payroll review body.

A government-appointed body of economists and human resource experts is urging the hiking healthcare sector to pay at least $1,400 ($1,740) on top of last year’s 3.0 percent increase.

But critics argue that it is constrained by government-imposed budgetary caps and that the assessment released in July outpaced the current high inflation rate.

Ministers plan to call in 750 soldiers to drive ambulances and fill logistics roles to mitigate the impact of the strike.

Opinion polls show that a majority of people support the position of nurses, with other workers less so.

A December YouGov poll reported by The Sunday Times found nearly two-thirds supported nurses and half supported ambulance workers’ strikes.

But a year after the rail strike, only 37% supported the workers amid ongoing disputes over pay and conditions.

