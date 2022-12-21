US to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot Battery, to Ukraine





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will include a Patriot missile battery and precision-guided bombs for its fighter jets for the first time. , U.S. officials announced Tuesday, as the Biden administration prepares to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington.

US officials described details of the aid on condition of anonymity because it has not yet been announced. The aid signals an expansion by the United States in the types of advanced weapons it will send to Ukraine to bolster the country’s air defenses against what has been a growing barrage of Russian missile strikes.

The package, which was to be announced on Wednesday, will include about $1 billion in weapons from Pentagon stockpiles and an additional $800 million in funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which funds weapons, ammunition, training and other assistance, officials said.

Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials have pressed Western leaders to provide more advanced weapons, including the Patriots, to help their country in its war against Russia. The Patriot is believed to be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine to help fend off Russian air attacks. The timing of the military aid announcement as Zelenskyy makes his first trip outside Ukraine since the start of the war sends a strong message of continued US support for Ukraine as the war drags on .

The aid comes as Congress is set to approve an additional $44.9 billion in aid for Ukraine as part of a massive spending bill. This would ensure that US support continues into next year and beyond as Republicans take control of the House in January. Some GOP lawmakers have expressed distrust of the aid.

During the quick trip, Zelenskyy is expected to meet Biden at the White House, answer questions from the press and deliver a speech to Congress. White House officials said the visit, which will take place 10 months after the Russian invasion, is meant to help underscore Bidens’ message that the United States will be there for Ukraine for as long as it takes. it will take to repel the Russian forces.

Biden and Zelenskyy raised the possibility of the visit during their Dec. 11 call, and the White House formally extended the invitation three days later.

The decision to send the Patriot Battery comes despite threats from the Russian Foreign Ministry that the delivery of the advanced surface-to-air missile system would be seen as a provocative step and that the Patriot and any accompanying crews would be a legitimate target for the Moscow army. .

But the White House rejects the idea that the delivery of the Patriot amounts to an escalation of American involvement on behalf of Ukraine. A senior administration official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said Biden had made it clear his administration would lean forward to support Ukraine, but was not looking to engage. in a direct war with Russia.

It’s unclear exactly when the Patriot will arrive on the front lines in Ukraine, as US troops will need to train Ukrainian forces in the use of the high-tech system. The training could take several weeks and is expected to take place at the Grafenwoehr training area in Germany. To date, all training of Ukrainian forces by the United States and the West has taken place in European countries.

The package will also include an undisclosed number of Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAM, kits, officials said. The kits will be used to modify massive bombs by adding tail fins and precision navigation systems so that instead of just being dropped from a fighter jet onto a target, they can be dropped and guided to a target. target.

US fighters and bombers use JDAMs, and the Pentagon is working to modify them so they can be used by Ukraine.

So far, the United States has been reluctant to supply Ukraine with American fighter jets. Russia has warned that the advanced aircraft would be seen as provocative, and the United States has so far said other weapons would be better suited, citing the heavy maintenance and training needs of such fighters.

So, instead of supplying Ukraine with these American jets, the Pentagon is helping Kyiv find innovative ways to upgrade its fleet with the same capabilities as an American fighter jet.

The aid package will also include an undisclosed number of rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, thousands of artillery and mortar shells, trucks and HARM air-to-ground anti-radiation missiles.

Urgent pleas from Ukrainian leaders and the devastating destruction of the country’s civilian infrastructure, including the loss of power and heat during the winter, have finally overcome U.S. reservations about supplying the Patriots, officials say.

White House and Pentagon leaders have consistently said providing Ukraine with additional air defenses is a priority, and Patriot missiles have been under consideration for some time. Officials said that as winter approached and Russian bombardment of civilian infrastructure intensified, this consideration took on increasing priority.

US officials had been reluctant to supply the Patriots to Ukraine as it could be seen as an escalation that would trigger a response from Moscow. Additionally, there were concerns about the extensive training that would be required and questions about whether US troops would have been needed to operate it. Biden flatly rejected sending US combat troops to Ukraine.

A Patriot battery regularly includes up to eight launchers, each of which can hold four missiles. It is said to come from Pentagon training stocks in the United States.

The entire system, which includes a phased array radar, control station, computers and generators, typically requires around 90 troops to operate and maintain. However, only three soldiers are needed to fire, according to the military.

___

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/b90ce5a55b1f6b820d03da96612b3796 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos