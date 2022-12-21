UK Strike: Paramedics and nurses have joined a wave of strikes in the UK. What’s behind the dispute?





London CNN —

Another day, another British strike.

As the Christmas holiday approached, railroad workers shut down the transport network. Border guards are preparing to leave. Postal workers, bus drivers and civil servants are either on strike or threatening to strike.

This week nurses staged their biggest strike in decades. And on Wednesday, paramedics are on strike in many parts of the UK in a particularly bitter conflict that will bring further disruption to the already devastated public health system.

A collection of separate disputes from various sectors coalesced into a broader sense that something was very wrong in the UK. Workers said years of cuts and underinvestment had damaged their salaries, conditions and ability to provide essential services.

How did things get to such a low point?

A strike by ambulance workers began on Thursday demanding an inflationary wage increase after thousands of nurses went on strike on December 15 and 20.

It’s not just health and emergency services that are affected. Almost every form of travel has been impacted in some way by the strike or is expected to be affected in the coming weeks, along with education, the criminal justice system, the postal service and many other sectors.

Railway strikes have been going on for months and often dominate the front pages in Britain. The RMT union, which mainly represents security guards, inspectors and maintenance workers, has called for a series of strikes, including over the Christmas period. ASLEF, which represents train drivers, also planned an action in January. Railroad workers want better wages and job security. Currently, postal workers at the private company Royal Mail are taking action ahead of Christmas, which is impacting deliveries during the busy festivities. Public Commerce and Services Union (PCS) border guards have been on strike for eight days during the holiday season. The strikes will affect London Heathrow Airport and its hubs in London Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow. Baggage handlers were also out on some dates. Bus drivers in London planned a series of strikes throughout December. Several teachers’ unions are talking to their members about strikes after wage offers have been rejected. A national teacher strike is already scheduled in Scotland next month. Lawyers went on strike early in the winter before accepting the paycheck offer and voting to end the action.

Each workforce has specific grievances in their field that have brought them to the picket line. But the wave of strikes must also be viewed in light of Britain’s prolonged economic and social downturn, which has left workers desperate for better deals.

A cost-of-living crisis and soaring inflation have made Britons worse off this year. Adjusted for inflation, UK wages have fallen at the sharpest rate since records began in 2001, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

And public sector workers, especially in the UK, are being hit the hardest. Average salary growth in the private sector was 6.9% in mid-2022, compared to 2.7% in the public sector, ONS said this gap is one of the largest differences between private and public sector growth we have seen.

Still, the anger of many striking workers goes back further than the current economic crisis.

After former Prime Minister David Cameron’s austerity program cut public service budgets, staff complained about the decline of many local institutions and institutional safety nets in the UK.

Over the 2010s, funding to local councils and schools has plummeted. Critics say the decade has held Britain back on its feet, leaving deep scars on services parents, children and citizens depend on every day.

The aftermath of Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated prudent efforts to tighten funding lines and move away from the stingy approach that defined the 2010s.

More recently, instability at the heart of government Britain became prime minister for the fifth time in six years and a disastrous financial program announced by former Prime Minister Liz Truss in a mess has many Britons believing the public sector will get a boost in the near future. destroyed their hopes.

Strikes at the National Health Service, a pillar of Britain’s national identity and one of the world’s most acclaimed government programs, are rare.

Until this month, Britain’s largest nursing union had never called a strike in its 106-year history. Wednesday’s ambulance strike is the first since 1990.

There are concerns about service levels that will continue during the strike. Troops are being deployed in an effort to cushion the impact, and Health Minister Will Quince suggested on BBC radio that people should avoid contact sports or other risky activities while ambulance services are suspended, a move that has been criticized as frivolous.

But NHS workers have been pushed to the brink in recent years by staffing crises, low wages and soaring waiting lists, with hospitals and wards full and staff exhausted.

Brits now have to wait on average an hour for an ambulance if they suspect a heart attack, stroke or other similar problem, despite the national target of 18 minutes. Queues for Category 1 calls involving immediate threats to life are up to 10 minutes, despite a 7-minute goal.

Patients with record waiting times do not always improve their condition while arriving at the hospital. Every day, across the country, ambulances can be seen lining up outside emergency rooms waiting to discharge patients.

In England’s West Midlands region, one person has died due to ambulance delays throughout 2020. of information requests.

Andrea Mackay, who has been a nurse for seven years at a hospital in southwest England, told CNN last week about the reason for the strike.

On one of the worst shifts, she was the only nurse caring for 28 unwell children, added pediatric nurse Jessie Collins. She is insecure and sometimes unable to provide these children with the care they need.

This wave of strikes is the largest to hit the UK in a decade and the sheer number of services affected has been compared to the so-called Winter of Discontent of 1978-1979.

That period was followed by bitter pay disputes between the government and the public and private sectors. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who won the 1979 election, waged a highly victorious battle with many of Britain’s trade unions, severely undermining their power.

In fact, the strike in 2022 caused some of the impact the strike had.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a total of 417,000 working days were lost due to the strike in October, a far cry from the millions lost in the late 1970s.

However, October’s figure is the highest since 2011 and nearly all pay disputes appear to be unresolved, raising fears that next year will be one of mass turmoil.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government has said it cannot afford the salaries demanded by public sector unions. In the case of the rail strike, it said the responsibility for resolving the dispute rests with the private train companies, even though the government has bailed out the network during the Covid-19 pandemic to keep the money stream under control.

But the ensuing turmoil is a major headache for Sunak, which has acquired from Truss, promising a smart and understated approach to Britain’s stuttering economy.

Opinion polls show the government often bears the blame for labor unrest and the public is generally sympathetic to workers’ strikes.

Ministers have repeatedly taken a firm stand, refusing to give in to demands from either union opening themselves up to criticism that they are not doing enough to end the conflict.

Opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer attacked Sunak at a nurses’ strike in parliament last week, saying the whole country would breathe a sigh of relief if Sunak struck a deal with the RCN to stop the strike.

Industrial action is a badge of shame for this government, Starmer said.

His party, which has historical union ties, is taking a delicate line with the strike. Starmer declined to explicitly support the unions’ demands, but pointed to their strike as evidence that the Conservatives had stalled the economy.

These allegations will be further validated over the Christmas period and into the new year, and public opinion will be key to strengthening the government’s hand or forcing it to the negotiating table.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/21/uk/uk-strikes-explainer-ambulance-nurses-railways-gbr-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos