Why President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise visit to the United States is so important

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the White House on Wednesday will symbolically reinforce the Americas’ role as an arsenal of democracy in Ukraine’s bitter war for survival and send a staggering public rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The fact that his first trip outside Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February will be to the United States will also highlight President Joe Bidens’ historic role in reviving the Western alliance that has kept the Soviet Union at bay. and now thwarts Moscow’s new expansionism in an effective proxy war. between nuclear superpowers.

Zelensky’s arrival will draw poignant echoes of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s arrival in Washington 81 years ago on Thursday, days after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. This Christmas visit cemented the alliance that would win World War II and built the post-war democratic world.

Zelensky compared his country’s resistance against Russia to Britain’s lonely defiance of the Nazis in the days before the US entered World War II during a video address to Britain’s parliament earlier this year, and his arrival in the American capital will reinforce the parallels with the precedent. meeting of Churchill and President Franklin Roosevelt.

His visit is taking place in a context of extraordinary security. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t even confirm early reports that Zelensky was welcome to the United States Capitol in an unexpected coda to his presidency, saying Tuesday night: We don’t know yet. We just don’t know.

A White House reception for Zelensky, who sources said was traveling to the United States on Tuesday evening, will above all be an unmistakable sign of American and Western support for Ukraine’s battle against Putin, who says the country has no right to exist. The war exemplifies what Biden has defined as a global struggle between democracy and totalitarianism, which he has placed at the center of his foreign policy.

Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego of Arizona, who visited Ukraine earlier this month, told CNN AC360 that Zelensky was coming to Washington for a specific mission. What he’s trying to do is draw a direct correlation between our support and Ukraine’s survival, support and future victory, said Gallego, a member of the Armed Services Committee.

Biden will announce an additional $1.8 billion in security aid to Ukraine during the visit, with the coveted Patriot missile systems as part of that package, US official Phil Mattingly tells CNN. . Washington also plans to send precision bomb kits to Ukraine to convert less sophisticated munitions into smart bombs that could help it target Russian defensive lines, sources told CNN’s Pentagon team. Zelensky’s visit also comes as Congress is set to approve an additional $45 billion in aid for Ukraine and NATO allies, deepening the engagement that has helped kyiv forces inflict an unexpected bloody price to Putin’s forces.

The decision on the Patriots, which would satisfy a longstanding Ukrainian demand, reflects a US process of matching its aid to the changing strategy of the Russian assault. The system would help Kyiv better counter Russia’s brutal missile attacks on cities and power installations, which it has mounted in an effective attempt to weaponize the harsh winter climate to break the will of Ukrainian civilians.

The meeting between Biden and Zelensky, who have spoken to each other repeatedly by phone and video but have not met in person since the invasion, comes at a crucial time in the war. Biden has for months carefully calibrated US deliveries of weapons and weapons systems to save Ukraine but avoid escalating the conflict into a disastrous head-to-head NATO-Russia clash. He, for example, rejected Ukrainian calls for the West to impose a no-fly zone over the country. The Patriots, a long-range air defense system, would represent America’s deepest dive into the conflict to date.

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Wesley Clark said Zelensky’s trip reflects a critical moment when the fate of a war Ukraine cannot win without improved US support could be decided before Russia can regroup.

It’s a window of opportunity for Ukraine and a window of danger as well, Clark told CNN’s John Berman on AC360 on Tuesday.

Russia is weak, (but) Russia will be stronger. This is a time when the United States must provide support. This is the window President Zelensky knows if he will defeat, with US support, Russian aggression in Ukraine, Clark said.

Wait until summer and it will be a whole different battlefield.

But the highly public nature of Zelensky’s visit and the expected announcement about the patriots are also likely to further provoke Putin when he signals that, as disastrous as the war has been for Russian troops, he’s in for the long haul, betting that Western engagement will eventually ebb.

His visit to Congress will also play into a growing debate on Capitol Hill over aid to Ukraine, with Republicans expected to take control of the House majority in the new year. Some pro-Donald Trump members, who will have significant clout in the slim GOP majority, have warned that the billions of US dollars in cash that have been sent to Ukraine should instead bolster the US southern border with a wave of new migrants expected in days.

Aware of the pressure from his right flank, the next possible speaker, GOP Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, warned that Ukraine should not expect a blank check from the new House. Even though Ukraine still enjoys strong Republican support in the Senate, it’s this kind of shifting political dynamic that seems to inform Kremlin perceptions of how long US resolve will last in a conflict whose political survival Putin may well depend.

Zelensky’s pre-Christmas trip promises to be the biggest PR stunt yet for the savvy comedian-turned-president, who has cleverly tapped into the history and patriotic mythology of Western nations in a series of addresses. video to war-torn Kyiv lawmakers. Often, while grateful for outside support, he seemed to try to shame the West into doing more and creating a better understanding among voters of the hardships Ukraine faces.

In March, for example, Zelensky referred to Mount Rushmore and Martin Luther King Jr.s I have a Dream Speech during a virtual address to Congress. He also referenced two days of infamy in modern history when Americans first felt the fear of aerial bombardment.

Remember Pearl Harbor, the terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your skies were black from the planes attacking you. Remember that, said Zelensky. Remember September 11, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn your cities, independent territories, into battlefields. When innocent people were attacked, attacked from the air, like no one else expected, you couldn’t stop it. Our country experiences the same thing every day.

When Zelensky arrives in Washington, he may well experience the same revelation Churchill made about the capital’s blazing lights at Christmas after months of blackout darkness at home.

The wartime British leader sailed to the United States aboard HMS Duke of York, dodging submarines in the wintry Atlantic and flew from the Virginia coast to Washington, where he was met on December 22, 1941 by President Franklin Roosevelt before their joint press conference the next day.

During days of brainstorming and meetings fueled by Churchill’s sherry diet with breakfast, scotch and soda for lunch, champagne in the evening and a glass of 90-year-old brandy before bed , the two leaders plotted the defeat of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan and laid the foundation for the Western alliance that Biden reinvigorated in his support for Ukraine.

Churchill, who had dreamed for months of the United States’ involvement in World War II and knew it was the key to defeating Adolf Hitler, said during his visit, I spend this anniversary and this festival away from my country, far from my family, and yet I cannot sincerely say that I feel far from home.

Zelensky is sure to get this kind of hero and hopes the extra support from the United States will mean that Washington has truly drawn the sword for freedom and thrown down the scabbard, as Churchill said of the Roosevelt administration. in his address to Congress on December 26. 1941.

The Ukrainian leader is likely to appreciate historical parallels. He paraphrased one of Churchill’s most famous war speeches in a moving address to British MPs in March.

We will not surrender, we will not lose, we will go all the way, he said.

