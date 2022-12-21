UK Strike: Nurses, EMTs, Rail Workers Strike





Labor unrest is protracted, with unions representing workers such as nurses, railway workers and border control workers going on strike at different locations in December as London England enters the end of the year celebrations.

The strike comes as Britain battles high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis. Most of the strikes were over wage increases that workers demanded to combat rising prices. Services such as travel and package delivery are particularly severe during the holidays, and both residents and tourists are bracing for the impact.

Service disruptions have been so severe that the government said it would recruit about 1,200 soldiers to support ambulance and border patrol services.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged labor groups to reconsider the strike. It is my sincere hope that union leaders know that it is not right to cause such unhappiness and confusion to so many people, especially at Christmas. He told a British newspaper.

But Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party, said industrial action was a sign of the Tories’ 12-year failure.

Here are the workers who will strike this month and the impact of their strike.

nurse

Thousands of nurses in England, Northern Ireland and Wales went on strike for the second time this month over salaries and staffing shortages. Nurses had never gone on strike before this month.

The Royal College of Nursing, a union representing nurses, is asking for a 19% increase. This is higher than the current inflation rate, but unions say it is necessary because past small increases have made it difficult to attract and retain workers.

The unions said they would organize more strikes in January if the government does not enter into negotiations within two days. Government officials said salaries should be set by the National Health Service Review Authority, which this summer decided on lower-than-union-demanded pay increases.

Pat Cullen, secretary-general of the Royal College of Nursing, said it was ultimately about the values ​​of nursing, noting that many nurses had sacrificed their day’s pay for the strike.

ambulance worker

Ambulance workers, including paramedics and emergency call handlers, will strike Wednesday to protest 24-hour working conditions and a 4% increase they claim amounts to actual wage cuts.

The strike comes as the UK ambulance service, which is already reporting record waiting times and increased risks to life, is nearing crisis. Paramedics also cited understaffing and burnout, raising concerns about the risks to patient care.

Britain’s National Health Service has warned that widespread disruption is expected from industrial action. Some hospitals have said that non-life threatening calls can be passed on to others and recommended that they be transferred to a hospital if possible.

railroad worker

Employees of the British rail network will go on strike from 24 December to 26 December. Disruption has already hampered travelers several times this year as negotiations between unions and railway companies remain unsuccessful.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, known as RMT, has called for an increase in the cost of living.

The strike this month comes at a time when millions of people are traveling to the UK to see family and friends or to visit the UK for tourism. Railway companies have warned that services across the UK will be curtailed and in some areas will be stopped entirely. Passengers are advised to check the schedule on Christmas Eve to avoid missing the last train before the holidays.

Network Rail, which oversees Britain’s railways, said the strike was disappointing, adding that workers rejected the proposed pay rise. But the RMT’s general secretary, Mick Lynch, said the offer was substandard and the unions accused the government of doing nothing more to prevent a strike.

border guard worker

Civil servants and civil servants are also expected to join the strike action, including border guards in charge of British entry points at airports and ports. They will strike between December 23rd and December 31st. The action will affect some of the country’s busiest airports, including Heathrow, which is facing potential strikes from Dec. 29 over low wages for its own ground staff. According to the Public and Commercial Services Union, which represents people who work for government, the jobs action follows demands for higher pay and job security.

The government said it would train soldiers, civil servants and other government volunteers to fill the vacuum during the strike, but said travelers entering the UK should be prepared for longer waiting times.

Employees from other government agencies have also announced strike dates, including employment center workers, driving examiners and highway traffic officers.

Other work measures

Postal workers are also scheduled to go to work on December 23-24, and no letters will be delivered on those dates. Garbage collectors in some areas are also planning strikes over the Christmas period and bus drivers in London are planning more strikes through January.

