This is what the crisis looks like along the US border

As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so do the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the border from the United States, many sleeping in the cold in overcrowded camps or shelters, hoping to cross to seek asylum.

In Matamoros, Mexico, near the US border across from Brownsville on the southern tip of Texas, migrants, mostly Venezuelans and Haitians, live in a large encampment, with tarp-covered tents and ropes clotheslines that extend between them. Some families have been waiting there for weeks.

Migrants who spoke to CNN by phone and in person describe conditions in the camp as dire. They sleep in tents and don’t know where their next meal will come from. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in the coming days.

Many, including sick mothers and children, are living on the streets, in abandoned houses and on sidewalks waiting. They feel hopeless, said Glady Edith Caas, director of the nonprofit Ayudndoles a Triunfar.

At the heart of their limbo: Some migrants are waiting for an end to the border public health policy known as Title 42. The 2020 policy, which officials say was an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, allows authorities to quickly deport migrants encountered at the southern border, with few exceptions.

The Title 42 policy was scheduled to end on Wednesday, but Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts suspended its termination on Monday. Until the court makes an order, which can be made at any time, the authority will remain in place; the Biden administration is asking the court to let the policy end next week.

Officials have predicted that the lifting of Title 42 will lead to an increase in the number of migrants trying to enter the United States, and border towns are bracing for a flood of people.

Now, because the end of Title 42 is delayed, uncertainty hangs over those waiting at the border.

CNN drone pilot Al Meshberg captured video of a large group of migrants gathering on the Mexican shores of the Rio Grande and a large police presence from the US Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard on the American side.

As CNN cameras rolled, a group of migrants, including young children, crossed the river on a raft. Moments after the migrants entered the United States, they could be seen emerging from bushes wrapped in synthetic blankets while being escorted to Border Patrol vehicles.

This week in Matamoros, some used inflatable rafts to cross the Rio Grande, pulling themselves up on a rope attached to the American side. In a video of a crossing there obtained by CNN, some are heard saying they were tired of waiting.

Meanwhile, in far west Texas this week, about 800 miles northwest of Matamoros, National Guard troops and state police lined one side of the Rio Grande in El Paso, and members armed with the Mexican army line some parts on the other side at Ciudad Jurez.

There, after crossing the river wading through the abandoned belongings of those before them, migrants have in recent days lined up for hours near the border wall to surrender to US Border Patrol agents.

As the sun set, some lit fires to keep warm or wrapped themselves in blankets and stood in line.

Early Tuesday, members of the National Guard and state troopers installed barbed wire, blocking a common passage used by thousands of migrants in recent weeks. Four people were arrested after trying to crawl under barbed wire, video showed.

Migrants hoping to cross were told Wednesday morning to go to a point about a mile down the river. There, once again, they lined up in front of the border wall on the American side to present themselves for asylum applications.

Elsewhere on the American side, the shelters are crowded, and yet not everyone is safe. A crowd of migrants could be seen sleeping on the ground outside a bus station on Sunday in El Paso.

And the area will get dangerously cold Friday night and Saturday morning: Wind chills could reach 15 degrees early Saturday in El Paso, and the upper 20 degrees in the Brownsville area.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency Saturday, due to a wave of migrants who had recently arrived in the community and were living in what he described as unsafe conditions.

The mayor said on Monday he heard that more than 20,000 migrants were on the Mexican side of the border, waiting for Title 42 to be lifted.

Drone footage showed a large crowd of migrants lining up near the border in El Paso on Tuesday, with families and young children waiting near barbed wire and Texas National Guard troops.

Across the Rio Grande, Ciudad Jurez, Mexico, has also seen an increase in arrivals in recent weeks, according to Mayor Perez Cuellar. It’s a city of migrants, he told CNN.

Thousands of people were also waiting for Title 42 to be lifted in Reynosa, a Mexican town across the border from the Rio Grande Valley, including 4,000 who as of Sunday were staying in two shelters and around 4,000 in two shelters. other camps and surrounding areas, according to Pastor Hector Silva.

Migrants who reach the border often have to make arduous journeys to get there.

A migrant, who identified himself as Brian, told CNN in Spanish that he and his mother left Venezuela three months ago, full of dreams of a life in the United States. Only he got to South Texas.

The mother and son were traveling through the infamous Darien Gap, a dangerous 37-mile stretch of jungle through which migrants cross from Colombia to Panama.

Brian said he was helping his mother cross when she grabbed a branch and then fell off a cliff and into a river.

Now on his way to New York, Brian said the hell he never forgets the look in his mother’s eyes as she fell.

In pictures: El Paso sees an increase in border crossings

If Title 42 is lifted, the way migrants are treated at the border would revert to what it was before 2020. Under this system, migrants are either deported from the country, detained or released in the United States for that their files progress in immigration. to research.

The Department of Homeland Security projected last month that between 9,000 and 14,000 migrants could attempt to cross the U.S. southern border daily by the end of Title 42, more than double the number of people crossing at that time. that time.

Crossings are already on the rise in some areas.

Over the past two weeks, border officials in the Rio Grande Valley on the southern tip of Texas have encountered between 900 and 1,200 migrants a day, a federal law enforcement source told CNN. It recalls an increase in 2019, when officers encountered at least 1,000 people a day, the source said.

And a senior Border Patrol official said last week that more than 2,400 migrants entered the United States daily near El Paso over the weekend, describing the number as a major increase in illegal crossings into the country. region.

Meanwhile, housing incoming migrants has presented a challenge.

I really believe that today our asylum seekers are not safe because we have hundreds and hundreds of people on the streets and this is not how we want to treat people, the Mayor of El Pasos.

Two vacant schools in El Paso will be used as temporary accommodation facilities for migrants, city officials said Tuesday, in addition to three emergency accommodation hotels.

The city also sends teams to the various areas where migrants congregate to provide transport services and temporary shelter.

All eyes are on El Paso and because of this, we need to show the world the compassion our community is known for and exemplify the resilience and strength of our region, City Manager Tommy Gonzalez said in a statement.

The American Red Cross has deployed resources and personnel to El Paso to help with the influx of migrants, the organization said in a statement Wednesday. The organization has provided phones to organizations working in the area so that migrants can reconnect with family members.

The Department of Homeland Security released a plan for the scheduled end of Title 42 last week. It involved increased resources at the border, including hiring nearly 1,000 border patrol processing coordinators and increasing transportation resources, such as flights and buses.

Despite the policy’s ending freeze, US authorities are moving forward with planning.

were proceeding as if nothing had changed, a senior U.S. Customs and Border Protection official told CNN, adding that policy discussions were still ongoing to provide other legal avenues for Nicaraguans, Haitians and Cubans who constitute a large number of encounters.

As for what happens on Wednesday if the expiration is still pending, one official said there could be a mini-surge.

I think there are some who probably haven’t gotten the message and won’t until they cross over, the official said. There are already some engaged who will cross.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/21/us/migrant-influx-us-border-what-it-looks-like/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

