Sam Bankman-Fried is about to be extradited to the United States





Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency executive, is set to be sent back to the United States to face fraud charges in federal court after telling a Bahamian judge on Wednesday that he had agreed to be extradited.

Mr. Bankman-Fried will soon arrive in New York to face charges of wire fraud, securities fraud, money laundering and campaign finance violations. His departure from the Bahamas was delayed for several hours as officials completed the final paperwork, but the local government finally announced that Mr Bankman-Fried would leave the country on Wednesday evening.

Once in New York, he will be arraigned in federal district court in Manhattan, although the exact timing of the proceedings remains unclear. The charges stemmed from the collapse of Mr Bankman-Frieds’ crypto exchange, FTX, which was based in the Bahamas until its bankruptcy last month.

Mr Bankman-Fried, 30, has been detained in the Bahamas since his arrest at his luxury apartment complex on December 12. In the magistrates’ court on Wednesday, he confirmed that he had signed documents authorizing the extradition. His lawyer, Jerone Roberts, said Mr Bankman-Fried was looking forward to leaving the Bahamas and hoped to travel as early as Wednesday.

In court, Mr Bankman-Fried told the investigating judge, Shaka Serville, that he was fine. When asked if he was in good health, Mr Bankman-Fried said yes.

What to know about the collapse of FTX

Map 1 of 5

What is FTX? FTX is a now bankrupt company that used to be one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. It allowed customers to exchange digital currencies for other digital currencies or traditional money; it also had a native cryptocurrency known as FTT. The Bahamas-based company has built its business on risky business options that are not legal in the United States.

Who is Sam Bankman Fried? He is the 30-year-old founder of FTX and former CEO of FTX. Once a golden boy of the crypto industry, he was a major donor to the Democratic Party and known for his commitment to Effective Altruism, a charitable movement that urges adherents to donate their wealth in efficient and logical ways.

How did the FTX problems start? Last year, Changpeng Zhao, the chief executive of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, sold his stake in FTX back to Mr. Bankman-Fried, receiving a number of FTT tokens in exchange. In November, Mr. Zhao said he would sell the tokens and expressed concerns about FTX’s financial stability. This decision, which lowered the price of FTT, spooked investors.

What led to the collapse of FTX? Mr. Zhaos’ announcement drove the price down and spooked investors. Traders rushed to pull out of FTX, resulting in an $8 billion shortfall for the company. Binance, FTX’s main rival, offered a loan to save the company, but then pulled out, forcing FTX to file for bankruptcy on November 11.

Why was Mr. Bankman-Fried arrested? The collapse of FTX sparked investigations by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission focused on whether FTX improperly used client funds to support Alameda Research, a crypto trading platform. that Mr. Bankman-Fried had helped start. On December 12, Mr. Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas for lying to investors and committing fraud. The next day, the SEC also filed civil fraud charges.

Mr. Bankman-Fried wore a white shirt and blue suit, with a plastic bag in his lap; he arrived after a breakfast of toast and jam at Fox Hill, the infamous Bahamian prison where he has been held for a week, according to the facility’s chief administrator, Doan Cleare.

Once Mr. Bankman-Fried is extradited, Mark Cohen, a lawyer in New York, is expected to oversee his criminal defense.

Even before the extradition, Mr. Bankman-Frieds’ legal team in the United States had negotiated a possible bond with federal prosecutors. Under the terms that were discussed, Mr. Bankman-Fried could be released on bail with very restrictive conditions, including house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Any bail agreement must be approved by a federal judge.

Mr Bankman-Frieds’ extradition to the United States will be the end of an unusual week of legal maneuvering in the Bahamas.

On Monday, Mr. Bankman-Fried appeared in the magistrates’ court, where he had to consent to his extradition to the United States. But the hearing turned into chaos as Mr Roberts questioned his client’s willingness to make the transfer voluntarily.

By late Monday, however, Mr Roberts had reversed himself, announcing at a hastily arranged press conference that Mr Bankman-Fried had finally agreed to be extradited.

The aftermath of FTXsDownfallThe sudden collapse of the crypto exchange left the industry stunned.

The extradition back-and-forth was a new twist in a legal drama that began in early November, when a filing run exposed an $8 billion hole in FTX accounts. Federal prosecutors charged Mr. Bankman-Fried with defrauding clients, investors and lenders by diverting billions of client funds to a crypto-trading firm called Alameda Research, which was closely tied to FTX.

Since the inception of FTX in 2019, according to US prosecutors and regulators, Mr. Bankman-Fried has orchestrated massive fraud, using client money to fund lavish Bahamian real estate purchases, investments in other companies, political contributions and a glamorous marketing campaign.

Mr Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive of FTX when the company filed for bankruptcy in November. He was indicted less than a month later by a grand jury in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said the investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.

Mr Williams was due to hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the Mr Bankman-Frieds case, but this did not take place. The press conference has since been cancelled.

William K. Rashbaum and Benjamin Weiser contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/21/technology/sbf-ftx-extradition.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos