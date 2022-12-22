The United States will send a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. How will this help? : NPR





A Patriot missile launcher seen in Poland in March. Evan Vucci/AP .

The United States will send a Patriot surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine to bolster its air defense capabilities, a move that represents one of the most advanced defense systems the Americans have so far provided to support the Ukraine since Russia invaded last winter.

The transfer is part of a package of $1.85 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine announced amid a months-long Russian assault on the country’s critical infrastructure as the long, cold winter season drags on. installed.

“For the past three hundred days, the Kremlin has tried in vain to wipe Ukraine off the map. Today, Russia is trying to weaponize winter by freezing and starving Ukrainian civilians and forcing families to leave their homes,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. in a press release announcing the aid package.

“In response, President Biden will announce today that the United States is providing critical new and additional military capabilities to help Ukraine defend against Russia’s brutal and unprovoked assault,” he said. declared.

The announcement came the day Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Washington, DC, on his first trip outside Ukraine since the start of the war, to advocate for additional air defense capabilities as Russian strikes repeatedly interrupted the supply of electricity and water throughout his country.

“It becomes a real humanitarian problem when you try to take an entire country out of its power grid, its water and everything else,” said Jeffrey Edmonds, a 22-year-old army veteran who now works as a Russian analyst. at the Center for a New American Security. “I think they see this as a necessary step to help Ukrainians support each other in the fight.”

What is a Patriot Missile System?

Patriot networks are used worldwide by the US military and a dozen US allies. It was originally designed as an anti-aircraft system, and newer variants are primarily used to engage ballistic missiles.

The United States will send a single Patriot battery to Ukraine, officials said.

The system has three main components: a set of launchers, a control center and a sophisticated radar.

Depending on the missiles used and what is being targeted, a Patriot battery has a strike range of around 20-100 miles far too small to cover all of Ukraine which is around 800 miles east to west and over 500 miles from north to south.

“It will do a good job of defending maybe a single city, like Kyiv, against certain threats. Marines and Senior Advisor to the Center for Strategic and International. Studies.

In total, the value of the batteries and accompanying missiles could be around $1 billion, Cancian estimated.

Ukrainian soldiers will need weeks, if not months, of training

At the start of the conflict, American officials had resisted the idea of ​​sending a Patriot system to Ukraine.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle was the issue of manpower. Approximately 90 positions are typically assigned to operating a missile battery. And the necessary training is substantial; course length ranges from 13 weeks for a launch station operator to 53 weeks for a maintenance position, according to Army recruiting documents.

Ukrainian troops should be trained in Germany by Americans. (Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers already travel to Germany every month for further weapons training. Pentagon officials recently announced they would increase that number early next year.)

Even on a compressed schedule, training requirements mean the Patriot system likely won’t be operational until late winter or early spring, perhaps February or March.

The drive to get the system up and running as soon as possible could backfire, Cancian said: Inefficient operation caused by hasty training could hamper the system’s effectiveness; in the worst case, the Ukrainians might be unable to prevent the Russians from destroying it. This in turn could undermine the political will to send future aid to Ukraine, he said.

“If the Ukrainians had a year or two to assimilate the system, it wouldn’t be a problem. The problem is that they don’t have a year or two. They want to do it in a few weeks,” said Cancian.

What role the Patriot system could play in the conflict

During nearly 10 months of conflict, Ukraine successfully prevented Russia from achieving air superiority over its airspace, depriving the Russians of firepower and key intelligence capabilities.

Under a near-constant barrage from Russia, Ukraine manages to eliminate the bulk of the incoming missiles and drones. But stocks are dwindling for the defense systems Ukraine has relied on so far, analysts said.

Soviet-era S-300 missile systems have been essential for Ukraine, but its missiles are hard to come by. The United States has regularly provided air defense assistance, including more than 1,600 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and eight ground-based missile defense systems known as NASAMS. The United States has also provided dozens of mobile rocket launchers called HIMARS, in addition to a range of other military vehicles and weapons, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, helicopters, howitzers and drones. But these supplies are also running out.

The recent barrage of Russian airstrikes and ongoing attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure have increased pressure on the United States and its allies to do more.

Zelenskyy had renewed those calls in recent weeks ahead of Wednesday’s visit to Washington, including in a phone call to Biden earlier this month. Last week, Ukrainian leader pressed G7 for more assistance; in a statement released afterwards, the group said it would focus “immediately on providing Ukraine with air defense systems and capabilities.”

In addition to the Patriot Battery, the new aid package announced Wednesday also includes additional HIMARS munitions, mortars, artillery shells and tens of thousands of GRAD rockets and tank munitions.

Kelly Greico, a defense analyst at the Stimson Center, called the announcement “a sign that there is real deep concern” among US officials about Ukraine’s air defense capability.

A response to a new phase of the war

The Patriot system is one of the costliest one-time aid transfers the United States has made to Ukraine this year.

At $4 million apiece, the PAC-3 missiles that accompany the Patriot are far more expensive than Stingers or HIMARS-launched missiles. They are expensive enough for Ukrainians to be judicious in their use, analysts said. “You can’t just let these things fly,” Cancian said.

Prior to October, Ukrainian air defenses had focused on protecting frontline troops in the east and south, as well as key government buildings and military sites in Kyiv and a handful of regional centers.

Today, Ukraine is trying to defend an electricity network that serves all regions of the country. In other words, there are more sites to protect, said Edmonds, a Russian analyst at CNAS.

“If you have an Iranian Shahed unmanned system heading towards critical infrastructure in Ukraine, it could very well be worth the cost of a Patriot missile to take it out,” he said. “Given the assault Russia is waging against Ukrainian critical infrastructure, this decision makes sense to me.”

Greico of the Stimson Center warned of the possibility that Russia is playing a game of attrition by using cheap Iranian drones to trick Ukraine into burning its expensive missiles before releasing its air force.

“It is a terrible choice to face, between the natural need to protect your civilians from these brutal attacks and trying to ensure that you have the long-term military means to continue to resist the Russian war effort. , said Greico.

As the war approaches a year, there has also been a steady increase in the types of weapons supplied to Ukraine. Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dave Deptula welcomes the addition of the Patriot system, but says more is needed. “Wars are not won with good defense alone,” Deptula said, adding that it was time for the United States to supply Ukraine with fighter jets, advanced precision munitions and surface-to-surface missiles. longer range ground.

“Getting more powerful weapons to Ukraine now is key to defeating Russian forces,” Deptula said, “not just keeping them in a stalemate.”

Additional reporting by NPR’s Greg Myre in Kyiv.

