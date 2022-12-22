$1.85 billion in additional US military aid, including the first transfer of the Patriot air defense system





As Russia continues its brutal attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine, the United States today welcomes President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington, DC, to underscore our enduring commitment to the people of Ukraine. For the past three hundred days, the Kremlin has tried in vain to wipe Ukraine off the map. Today, Russia is trying to weaponize winter by freezing and starving Ukrainian civilians and forcing families from their homes. In response, President Biden will announce today that the United States is providing critical new and additional military capabilities to help Ukraine defend against Russia’s ongoing unprovoked and brutal assaults.

Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am today authorizing our twenty-eighth withdrawal of U.S. arms and equipment from Ukraine since August 2021. This $1 billion withdrawal will provide Ukraine with increased air defense and precision strike capabilities, as well as additional ammunition and critical equipment. the equipment that Ukraine uses so effectively to defend itself on the battlefield.

The Department of Defense is also today announcing $850 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine as part of its Security Assistance to Ukraine initiative.

This will bring total US military assistance to Ukraine to an unprecedented $21.9 billion since the start of the administration.

Today’s support includes the Patriot air defense system for the first time, capable of shooting down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than air defense systems previously provided.

The United States will continue to work closely with more than 50 allies and partners around the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and unbridled determination. We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, so that Kyiv can continue to defend itself and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table when the time comes.

Only Russia could end this war today. Until he does, westandUnited with Ukraine.

