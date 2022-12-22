Migrants at the US-Mexico border await a decision on asylum limits





EL PASO, Texas (AP) Francisco Palacios waited four hours with his wife and 3-year-old daughter at a border crossing between Tijuana and San Diego early Wednesday before heading to a nearby hotel for a three-hour nap. They came back, suitcases packed, only to be disappointed again.

But the family in the city of Morelia, in western Mexico, are ready to wait for the United States Supreme Court to decide if and when to lift the pandemic-era restrictions that have prevented many people from applying for the asylum, Palacios said.

We have no choice, Palacios said in Spanish, explaining that his family arrived in Tijuana two weeks ago to escape violence and the gangs who for years extorted part of their income by selling fruits in a street cart.

They are among thousands of migrants congregating along the Mexican side of the border, camping outdoors or packing into shelters as the weather cools.

Border crossing limits were set to expire on Wednesday before conservative-leaning states seek help from the highest courts to keep them in place. The Biden administration asked the court to lift the restrictions, but not before Christmas. It is not clear when the court’s decision will come.

Members of the Texas National Guard took up positions in El Paso at the request of the state, while volunteers and law enforcement officers feared some migrants might succumb to the cold. Nighttime temperatures were in the 30s and will be even colder in the days ahead. The Roman Catholic Diocese of El Paso, where nighttime temperatures could drop into the 20s this week, planned to open two more shelters for up to 1,000 people at area churches.

Jhorman Morey, a 38-year-old Venezuelan mechanic, warmed his hands near a campfire with half a dozen other migrants on the south side of the Rio Grande. He said he was awaiting a decision on the restrictions before attempting to cross into the United States. Other migrants waded through shallow water towards a gate in the border fence.

I want them to decide on the public health rule known as Title 42, said Morey, who arrived six weeks ago in the Mexican city of Juarez, across the border from El Paso. He now rarely eats after having exhausted his savings.

Hundreds of migrants lined up in Juarez. Others slept along the concrete embankments of the Rio Grande.

As crowds gathered on the banks, 1st Sgt. Suzanne Ringle said a woman gave birth and was attended to by Border Patrol agents. She added that many children were among the crowd.

In Tijuana, around 5,000 migrants were staying in more than 30 shelters and many more were renting rooms and apartments. Layered, razor-topped walls rising 30 feet along the border with San Diego make the area intimidating to illegal crossings.

A climate of resignation reigned in the Tijuanas Agape shelter, which on Wednesday housed 560 mostly Mexican migrants.

Maricruz Martinez, who arrived with her 13-year-old daughter five weeks ago after fleeing violence in the Mexican state of Michoacan, said rumors were circulating that migrants would have to queue at the San Diego border crossing Monday.

Albert Rivera, the pastor and director of the shelter, called a meeting to tell the migrants that they should only trust official US sources. He won over most occupiers, but said he would like the US government to provide more detailed updates.

A Mexican woman staying at the shelter with her husband and 11-year-old son, who declined to give her name because she is being chased by a gang, said she fled her village of about 40 homes in the state of Michoacan after a gang forced her brother to join, killed him, then burned down his house. The last straw came after the gang forced her 15-year-old son to join them under threat of killing the family and asked her husband to join them, sending photos of severed members as a message of the price of resistance .

The woman said the gang took her husband’s refusal as an insult. They think we’re making fun of them because they don’t want to join them, she said, holding back tears.

The pastor said psychologists interviewed the woman and he hoped she would be exempt from Title 42.

A Mexican man who asked to be identified by his first name Brian for security reasons says his refusal to join a gang after seven years in the military caused him to flee his home in Guerrero state with his wife and two sons two months ago. He avoids leaving the shelter except for quick runs.

Brian said he applied for an exemption from the asylum ban.

Desperate, sad, he said, describing his thoughts when he learned Title 42 would be extended beyond Wednesday. It’s dangerous because you don’t know who might be following you.

Under Title 42, authorities deported asylum seekers inside the United States 2.5 million times and turned back most people who sought asylum at the border, on the grounds of prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Immigration advocates said the restrictions run counter to U.S. and international obligations to people fleeing to the U.S. to escape persecution, and the pretext is outdated as coronavirus treatments s improve. They sued to end the use of Title 42; a federal judge sided with them in November and set a December 21 deadline.

Conservative-leaning states appealed to the Supreme Court, warning that increased migration would harm public services and cause an unprecedented calamity that they said the federal government had no plan to deal with.

In response, Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order to keep the restrictions in place.

The federal government then asked the Supreme Court to reject the state’s effort while acknowledging that ending the restrictions abruptly would likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in illegal border crossings.

The states filed a response early Wednesday, arguing that letting the restrictions expire while the court reviews the lower court’s decision would cause immediate, serious and irreversible harm to the states.

Although the Wednesday expiration date was set weeks ago, the US government asked for more time to prepare while saying it had sent more resources to the border.

About 23,000 officers are deployed on the southern border, according to the White House. The Biden administration said it has sent more border patrol processing coordinators and more surveillance and has tightened security at ports of entry.

If the Supreme Court acts before Friday, the government wants the restrictions in place until the end of December 27. If the court acts on Friday or later, the government wants the limits to remain until the second working day following such an order.

Title 42 allows the government to deport asylum seekers of any nationality, but its nationals disproportionately affected are from countries from which Mexico has agreed to take citizens: Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and, more recently , Venezuela, in addition to Mexico.

Rebecca Santana in Washington, DC, Juan Lozano in Houston, Alicia Fernndez in Ciudad Juarez, and Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan contributed to this report.

