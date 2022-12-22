$1.85 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine > U.S. Department of Defense > Release





On December 21, as part of President Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced $1.85 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine. This includes authorizing a presidential security assistance levy worth up to $1 billion, as well as $850 million in aid through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

The Presidential Pick is the twenty-eighth such equipment pick from DoD inventories for Ukraine that the Biden administration has authorized since August 2021. Capabilities in this package include:

A Patriot air defense battery and ammunition; Supplementary High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) Ammunition; 500 precision-guided 155 mm artillery shells; 10 120mm mortar systems and 10,000 120mm mortar shells; 10 mortar systems of 82 mm; 10 mortar systems of 60 mm; 37 Cougar Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles; 120 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV); Six armored utility trucks; High Velocity Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM); Precision air munitions; More than 2,700 grenade launchers and small arms; Claymore anti-personnel ammunition; Ammunition and demolition equipment; night vision apparatus and optics; tactical secure communication systems; Bulletproof vests and other field equipment.

As part of the USAI, the DoD will also provide Ukraine with:

45,000 152 mm artillery shells; 20,000 122 mm artillery shells; 50,000 122mm GRAD rockets; 100,000 rounds of 125mm tank ammunition; SATCOM terminals and services; Funding for training, maintenance and sustainment.

Unlike the Presidential Levy, the USAI is an authority under which the United States purchases capacity from industry rather than delivering equipment drawn from DoD inventory. This announcement represents the start of a procurement process aimed at providing additional capabilities to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia’s relentless and brutal air attacks on critical infrastructure have only reinforced the need for Ukraine to have sophisticated air defense capabilities. Under the leadership of President Biden, the United States has prioritized providing air defense systems to help Ukraine defend its people against Russian aggression. The Patriot Air Defense System in this Security Assistance Pack is one of the most advanced air defense capabilities in the world. Once operational, it will add to a layered defense to counter the full range of threats currently threatening Ukrainian cities and civilians. The Patriot system will augment air defense capabilities previously provided by the United States to Ukraine, which include NASAMs, missiles for HAWK air defense systems, Stingers and equipment to counter Russia’s use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

In total, the United States has now committed more than $21.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the Biden administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed about $24 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and about $21.2 billion since the start of the large-scale unprovoked invasion of Russia on February 24. Through PDA and USAI, the DoD continues to work with Ukraine to meet both its immediate as well as its longer-term security assistance needs.

To meet Ukraine’s changing needs on the battlefield, the United States will continue to work with our allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3252782/185-billion-in-additional-security-assistance-for-ukraine/

