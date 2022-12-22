Zelenskyy pleads with DC for more US support for Ukraine





During the day, Zelenskyy met with Biden and senior Washington officials to advocate for the provision of additional and advanced weapons and aid to Ukraine.

Just hours before landing in Washington, Zelenskyy received exactly that: a $1.85 billion package including weapons and aid. At a joint press conference, Zelenskyy thanked Biden for giving him a Patriot defense missile system and quickly said he wanted more.

Bidens response: We were working on it.

The weapons were at the center of talks between Zelenskyy and US officials, as Ukraine pushes for more advanced, longer-range systems that can help it maintain momentum against Russian forces amid a barrage missile attacks. The United States has responded by increasing the amount and types of weapons it supplies to Ukraine, while avoiding supplying long-range missiles that could be used to strike deep into Russia.

The Patriot system is the latest example. Providing the system with the first-ever transfer of a Patriot to Ukraine was seen as a major win for the country in its defense against persistent Russian airstrikes on the country’s energy infrastructure. Zelenskyy has been asking for the Patriot system for months, and so Bidens’ announcement gives him a win.

But Zelenskyy made it clear that he needed more such wins.

Responding to a question from reporters about the message he is sending Putin with his visit, Zelenskyy said the alliance with Biden is strong, then added: You said, what will happen after the installing the Patriots? After that, we will send another signal to President Biden that we would like to have more patriots.

Asked if the Patriot system could be considered an escalation, Biden dismissed the idea, arguing that it will be used to shoot down Russian missiles bombarding Ukrainian cities.

It’s not escalation, it’s defensive, Biden said.

It will still be months before the Patriot system arrives in Ukraine, as well as several months to train the Ukrainian armed forces to deploy it, a senior defense official told reporters after Zelenskyy arrived at the White House. . The official stressed that the Patriot is not a magic bullet for Ukraine’s air defense needs. The aim is to help Kyiv strengthen its integrated and multi-layered approach to protection against Russian attacks using old Ukrainian systems and NATO-supplied weapons.

Asked at the press conference about supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles that could strike Russia, such as the ATACMS, Biden warned that such weapons could potentially break NATO and the European Union.

The idea that we would give Ukraine fundamentally different material than what is already happening there would have the prospect of breaking up NATO and breaking up the European Union and the rest of the world, Biden said. He also said that the allies did not want to start a third world war.

Still, support for Ukraine will continue, the two leaders said. Zelenskyy added that he believed that despite the changes in Congress, there would be bipartisan and bicameral support for continued aid to Ukraine.

Zelensky’s trip to Washington was a strategic display of unity between the two countries. But the two leaders’ briefing also revealed concerns that support for Ukraine could fade as the fighting drags on.

Officials in Washington and Kyiv fear the new GOP-led Congress may be less willing to pump money into the conflict, even as Moscow continues to bomb Ukraine’s infrastructure, leaving millions without power. Ukrainian officials have in recent days expressed concern that Russia is planning a new offensive to take Kyiv as early as January.

During his speech to Congress, Zelenskyys’ struggle to be heard by Republican lawmakers was palpable. Several GOP skeptics sat stoically throughout the speech, even as their colleagues stood and clapped.

I don’t think it changed anyone’s heart and mind, said Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), the new Republican review committee chairman, moments after the speech. I think those who will simply support Ukraine wholeheartedly will continue to do so. People like me, we will continue to stay in the area of, We must protect this nation first.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pointed to votes this week to confirm the US ambassador to Russia and approve a spending package including $45 billion in emergency aid to Kyiv as evidence that the America strongly supports Ukraine.

By passing this omnibus and confirming an ambassador, we can send President Zelenskyy back to Ukraine with the message that the Senate, Congress and the American people unequivocally support the Ukrainian people and support them with real dollars and real resources, he said.

One of the ways the Biden administration has worked to keep domestic and foreign allies aligned is to argue that there is potential for peace in Ukraine and that Ukraine is doing what is necessary to win. this peace.

Regarding negotiations with Putin, Biden stressed that Zelenskyy was open to talks while the Russian leader was not.

You have clearly indicated that he is open to prosecution. Let me put it this way, he’s not open, but you’re open to pursuing peace, Biden said. You are open to the pursuit of a just peace. We know that Putin has no intention, no intention of stopping this cold war.

Zelenskyy described a just peace as without compromise to my country’s sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity. In recent weeks, Putin has said he would not consider peace talks with Ukraine if it meant he had to concede territory he had illegally annexed.

I think we share the exact same vision, Biden said.

Sarah Ferris, Erin Banco, Olivia Beavers, Connor OBrien, Paul McLeary and Olivia Olander contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/12/21/zelenskyy-washington-ukraine-white-house-00074954 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos