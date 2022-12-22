UK Payments Scheme for ‘Illegal’ EU Nationals, Court Rules – EURACTIV.com





A UK government agreement for EU nationals living in the UK was declared illegal in a key High Court ruling on Wednesday (21 December).

The ruling means that around 2.5 million EU nationals currently residing in the UK will be eligible for permanent residency, although the UK government has said it will appeal.

“EU citizens are our friends and neighbors and we take very seriously our obligation to ensure their rights in the UK,” Home Secretary Simon Murray said after the ruling. I will appeal”

Introduced in 2018, the scheme is designed to allow EU nationals to continue living and working in the UK after leaving the EU. About 50% of the nearly 7 million EU nationals who have applied under the scheme have been granted settlement status granting permanent residence in the UK.

However, more than 40% were granted pre-settlement status, which grants residency for only five years but equal access to welfare and other state benefits, but must reapply when it expires.

If you do not apply on time, you risk deportation with automatic loss of your right to employment, housing, education and benefit claims.

‘wrong law’

At a judicial review hearing before the Royal Court of Justice on 1 and 2 November, an independent monitoring agency (an oversight body established to protect the rights of EU nationals in the UK) argued that it was illegal for citizens to lose their rights if they failed. I did. You can apply for settled status or, depending on the circumstances, re-apply for pre-settlement status before your status expires.

In his final judgment, Lord Justice Peter Lane stated that the requirement for the second application was “legally wrong” and that those granted pre-settlement status were entitled to reside permanently in the UK after living in the UK for the required five years. It is. period.

IMA’s General Counsel Rhys Davies said: “We wanted to avoid the risk of losing a citizen with a pre-settlement status who has lived in the UK for five years and has not made a second application to EUSS after the pre-settlement status has expired. their rights.”

The earliest this could happen is August 2023, five years from the earliest approval of the pre-settlement status, he added.

The decision will be appealed by the UK government, but if upheld the government will have to change the law. In the meantime, however, the law has not changed and those with already settled status are still bound by the current rules.

The UK Home Office argued that the settlement system did not have to provide the same rights as freedom of movement.

The EU settlement system goes beyond our obligations under the Withdrawal Agreement by protecting the rights of EU citizens and providing them with a pathway to settle in the UK, Murray said.

The government also argued that the resettlement plan was more lenient than Britain was legally required to provide and that the European Commission was aware that EU nationals with pre-settled status would have to submit a second application for permanent residence.

[Edited by Zoran Radosavljevic/Alice Taylor]

