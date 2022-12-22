Zelensky called us back to ourselves





So much in the world depends on you.

Of all the many moving words in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to a joint meeting of the US Congress, these eight words were perhaps the most urgent and important.

Zelensky came to Washington to speak on behalf of his nation. He came to Washington to ask for help. But above all, he came to Washington to remind Americans of themselves. He came to say: My besieged people believe in you. In his words of confidence there was a challenge: if we believe in you, maybe you can believe in yourself again?

Political scientists have called the past 20 years an era of democratic recession. There are fewer democracies on the planet. Anti-democratic predators have grown in wealth and strength. Even within surviving democracies, extremist forces have undermined citizens’ confidence in their own system of government.

The ideal of partnership between democracies has also diminished, and perhaps even more so than trust within individual democracies. Narrow and selfish nationalism has supplanted international cooperation and collective security. The America First slogan seemingly forever discredited with its pro-fascism proponents of the late 1930s and early 1940s was revived. Unsurprisingly, America First has sparked reciprocal jingoism from recipient countries of US tariffs and American disrespect.

This atmosphere of democratic recession allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to attack Ukraine. He viewed Ukraine as weak and vulnerable, and Ukraine’s allies as divided and ineffectual. When he ordered the invasion 10 months ago, Putin apparently expected to arrive in Kyiv within days. He apparently expected the rest of the world to grunt, then get along. Russian energy, Russian money, these are, in Putin’s mind, the hard facts. Everything else seemed so steamy to him.

What a mistake.

The Ukrainians fought. Their fierce and successful resistance surprised Putin. This may have surprised the Ukrainians themselves. Certainly, this surprised the rest of the world, democratic and non-democratic. An outpouring of sympathy quickly translated into the largest joint military assistance effort since 1945. Arms, money, intelligence, economic support, humanitarian aid all poured into Ukraine, tens of billions of dollars, pounds and d euros. Collective security suddenly changed from an ancient slogan to an organizing principle.

Support worked. The invasion was stopped, then reversed. The intended victim started winning.

And as the Ukrainians began to win, all of us, all the other victims targeted by Putin’s aggression, began to consider that we ourselves might not be such losers. Maybe our ideals weren’t so outdated. Maybe our institutions weren’t so broken. Maybe the Ukrainians needed us to be, maybe they were the ones we could become again.

Zelensky spoke of bicameral, bipartisan support in Congress for his cause. This seemed surprising, as a major faction in Congress and in the conservative media aligned with Putin against Ukraine. But Zelensky didn’t use words to describe reality; he used words to change reality. His praise bolstered Republican friends of Ukraine such as Senator Mitch McConnell and the resounding applause for his praise left Putin’s friends in Congress and in the conservative media more aware than ever of their ideological extremism and political isolation. .

Zelensky argued that aid to Ukraine is not charity. It is an investment. This statement is obviously true by the material measures of national security. At a relatively low cost in American and Allied aid, the Russian military has suffered abuse it won’t care to repeat anytime soon. Ukrainian resistance has helped secure Taiwan, South Korea and Japan too, as the lesson inflicted on Moscow will surely reverberate in Beijing.

But the argument for investment, not charity, is even more powerful when measured in less material ways. What the Western world gets in return for its help is a powerful recommitment to itself. We didn’t think the Ukrainians could do it, partly because we didn’t think we could. But they did. And U.S. too. And we are now looking at both Ukraine and ourselves in a new way.

The extremists, conspirators and populists, authoritarians, kleptocrats and theocrats who have all gained so much ascendancy in recent years, do not speak for us. This little man in the olive green jersey on the rostrum of the House of Representatives, he spoke for us. And his reception today by the President and by Congress showed the world that his words have been heard, received, and understood by the vast majority of democracy-minded Americans.

So much in the world depends on you. Sometimes Americans forget that.

Zelensky reminded us of that. He came to say thank you. It’s a bit embarrassing to hear these thanks, because what the Americans gave, basically, was just money. Zelensky people gave blood, home, comfort and security to all the precious things that human beings can sacrifice. The answer we owe Zelensky, the answer Zelensky should hear from this country, revived by his visit, his cause and his country’s heroic fight, is: No, no, no, thank you.

