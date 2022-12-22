Thousands of UK ambulance workers strike as public urged to avoid danger





Ambulance workers strike in England and Wales

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Thousands of ambulance workers in England and Wales went on strike Wednesday without pay, putting a strain on government-funded health care a day after nurses went on strike. danger.

The government said the “very regrettable” strike would result in fewer ambulances on the roads, prioritizing only the most urgent life-threatening cases such as heart attacks.

Health and Social Services Secretary Steve Barclay said the public should “follow common sense”, adding that the NHS was taking the action “already facing significant pressure” from the flu and COVID-19.

“At that point, the unions chose industrial action and in doing so were not willing to work with us to agree to state immunity in terms of covering both category 1, category 2, life-threatening and emergency situations,” he said. told the BBC.

Unison Executive Director Christina McAnea said she was shocked by Barclay’s comments that detailed contingency plans had been agreed locally.

“This means that we’ve been negligent anyway is really shocking,” she told Reuters from the capital’s picket line. “(It) is scaring the public.”

She said health workers, including ambulance crews, were “leaving in droves” because services were disrupted.

“It’s putting extra pressure on the staff left behind,” she said, adding that health authorities are having trouble recruiting and retaining staff.

Tim Stephens, a 44-year-old paramedic, said the pressure on all ambulance staff was “absolutely unprecedented”.

“We cannot keep up with this pace of work, and patients are on standby for hours every day, especially in the ambulance service,” he said.

backlog

Sharon Graham, Unite’s McAnia officer, said all Category 1 calls will be answered and Category 2 calls involving conditions such as stroke will be evaluated by health care workers.

[1/19]Ambulance workers go on strike outside the NHS London Ambulance Service in London, England, on December 21, 2022, during a dispute with the government over wages. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“This strike didn’t have to happen,” she told the BBC. “(The government) needs to get back to the negotiating table and get decent pay increases for these workers and get everyone back to work.”

A third union, GMB, said that since 2010, health care benefits have fallen by 17% in real terms, while demand for ambulances has increased by 77% over the same period.

According to the government, an independent pay review body has awarded more than 1 million NHS workers pay increases of at least £1,400 ($1,704), which equates to at least a 4 per cent pay rise for most ambulance workers.

Unions have called for higher inflation than the consumer price index, which stood at 10.7% in November.

Barclay said he was focused on addressing backlogs caused by the pandemic and reducing hospitalization delays for patients arriving by ambulance at hospitals.

He said the government had accepted the payroll review body’s recommendation, which went into effect nearly nine months ago.

“We have already started the process of paying wages for next year, next April, and we have to discuss it here,” he told LBC Radio.

The NHS Federation, which represents NHS organizations, said the strikes threatened patient safety.

Chief Executive Matthew Taylor told ITV that “this is the worst possible time for industrial action.”

“Even without ambulance strikes today, there were cases where it took twice as long to reach people who were already in the second category.”

The Army has been on standby to help drive and direct emergency vehicles, but soldiers won’t have all the powers ambulance staff need to respond or provide clinical care.

($1 = 0.8216 pounds)

