Republicans release own report on US Capitol riots focused on security breaches

House Republicans released a report on Wednesday focused on security failures at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, highlighting well-documented breakdowns in intelligence sharing, Capitol security and coordination among various enforcement agencies. of the law who responded that day.

Their main recommendation focuses on reforming the United States Capitol Police Board and strengthening congressional oversight of the Capitol police, two issues identified by lawmakers on both sides in the wake of the 6 January.

But the GOP report is silent on other efforts to disrupt the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election and selective in its criticism of political leaders and their culpability in the Jan. 6 security blackouts. The report resurfaces largely unfounded allegations to pin the blame on Democrats. like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi while covering up the role of former President Donald Trump.

Republicans have framed the report as a rebuttal of the House special committees’ investigation into Jan. 6, as they are poised to take over the House and work to reclaim the narrative. Republican lawmakers said the security flaws are paramount and the select committee overstepped its mandate during its 17-month investigation.

The Democratic-led select committee had planned to release its final report on Wednesday, but delayed the rollout until Thursday. A summary released Monday blames Trump for the insurgency.

The GOP report comes from the five Republicans that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy originally nominated to serve on the select committee before deciding that members of his party would not participate.

It includes a timeline of events on Jan. 6, making no mention of Trump waiting hours before calling on rioters to leave the U.S. Capitol that day and omitting inflammatory remarks he made during the gathering preceding the attack.

Instead, the report portrays Trump as only encouraging his supporters at the White House Ellipse to march to the US Capitol and demonstrate peacefully, conspicuously omitting other parts of the speech, including when he encouraged the participants in the rally to fight like hell.

Likewise, the timeline includes a tweet sent by Trump after the Capitol breach, saying: Please support our Capitol Police and law enforcement. They are really on the side of our country. Stay calm !

Missing from the report is Trump’s tweet in which he finally told rioters to leave the Capitol several hours after the deadly riot began.

The House Select Committee revealed testimony from several former White House officials saying Trump repeatedly refused to call the rioters when a number of his closest advisers asked him to do so.

The GOP report also does not address Trump’s claim that he issued a directive before Jan. 6 to deploy thousands of National Guard troops to the Capitol that day.

Former Trump Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, in an interview with the select committee, denied that Trump gave him official orders authorizing the deployment of National Guard troops to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

