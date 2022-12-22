A 5.9% hike in rail fares next year will be a fresh blow to commuters





Another day, another depressing statistic for England.

The UK economy contracted more than initially thought in the third quarter of this year, deepening fears that the country is already in a recession.

Britain’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.3 per cent in the three months to September, a larger decline than the 0.2 per cent decline originally estimated by the Office for National Statistics.

The economy is now 0.8pc smaller than it was before the pandemic.

Production fell 0.3% in the three months to October, suggesting that the economy is already in recession.

Two consecutive recessions mean the economy is in recession.

After initial forecasts of a 0.1pc contraction, the economy grew by 0.2pc in the second quarter of 2022, according to statisticians’ revised estimates.

5 things to start your day

1) FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried was due to return from the US last night after agreeing to be extradited from the Bahamas.

2) Accountants Cheating on Online Ethics Exams After Transitioning to Covid Telecommuting

3) The boss of the Royal Mail was forced to use a security escort as the strike turned ugly. Simon Thompson was supported by guards as violence broke out on the picket line.

4) Pret A Manger is getting rid of most veg-only outlets as the novelty of its meat-free branch fades. The company will close or rebrand 75pc of its Veggie Pret stores six years after its initial launch.

5) Britain’s space industry prepares to take a blast. A rocket company battles bureaucracy to launch its first mission on British soil.

what happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks opened Thursday on strong gains after the Wall Street rally as traders welcomed better-than-expected US earnings and improving consumer sentiment.

The Hang Seng Composite Index rose 1.97 pc to 19,537.45, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.57 pc to 3,085.80 and the Shenzhen Composite Index rose 0.54 pc to 1,980.33.

Tokyo stocks opened higher as the yen stabilized following a shock monetary policy adjustment by the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

The Nikkei 225 index traded 0.71pc earlier at 26,574.56, while the Topix index closed 0.50pc higher at 1,902.84.

