FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Extradited to US: Official | Crypto News





A cryptocurrency entrepreneur was reportedly flown from the Bahamas to the United States, where he faces fraud charges.

Bahamian authorities say former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been extradited to the United States, where he faces criminal charges related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.

The Bahamas attorney general’s office said Bankman-Fried was leaving for the United States on Wednesday, noting that he had waived his right to challenge the extradition.

Reporters saw Bankman-Fried leave a Nassau Magistrate’s Court in a darkened SUV, with the vehicle later seen arriving at a private airfield near Nassau Airport.

He is due to land in New York and will likely appear before a US judge on Thursday.

Bankman-Fried had consented to the extradition to the United States, according to an affidavit his lawyer read during a court hearing in the Bahamas.

Bankman-Fried decided to agree to the extradition in part out of a desire to return the affected clients whole, according to the affidavit, read Wednesday and dated Tuesday.

Bankman-Fried appeared on the witness stand and spoke clearly and steadily when he was sworn in earlier Wednesday.

His lawyer said his client was eager to leave and the hearing was adjourned after the statements.

Officials from the FBI and the US Marshals Service, which handle the transportation of people detained in the United States, have arrived in the Bahamas capital, Nassau, a person familiar with the matter said.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have charged 30-year-old cryptocurrency magnate Bankman-Fried with stealing billions of dollars in assets from FTX clients to make up for losses to his hedge fund, Alameda Research, in what US attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, called one of the greatest financial frauds in American history.

Bankman-Fried was arrested on a US extradition request Dec. 13 in the Bahamas, where he lives and where FTX is based. He initially said he would challenge the extradition, but Reuters and other news outlets reported over the weekend that he would reverse that decision.

Bankman-Frieds’ U.S. defense attorney Mark Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan also declined to comment.

Bankman-Fried has acknowledged failures in risk management at FTX, but said he does not believe he is criminally responsible.

He enjoyed a crypto boom to become a multi-billionaire, as well as an influential US political donor, before the FTX crash wiped out his wealth and tarnished his reputation. The collapse was prompted by a wave of customer withdrawals due to concerns about mixing funds with Alameda.

The $32 billion exchange declared bankruptcy on Nov. 11, and Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO the same day.

