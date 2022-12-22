With a dismal 2023 beckoning, the UK economy was a G7 undergrowth in Q3.





The UK, ONS figure at the bottom of the G7 table, saw GDP drop 0.3% quarter over quarter from a previous estimate of -0.2%. Manufacturing and construction sectors were hit hardest.

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) – The UK economy contracted more than first thought in the third quarter of this year, putting it at the bottom of the G7 major developed countries ahead of a bleak 2023, data showed Thursday. .

The National Statistical Office said economic output fell 0.3 percent on a quarterly basis, down from a previous estimate of -0.2 percent.

ONS said the UK ranked last in the G7 in terms of quarterly growth, but the figure was down slightly due to the one-off public holiday for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Business investment declined 2.5% on a quarterly basis, compared to a previous decline of 0.5%.

“The UK will continue to underperform going forward,” said Gabriella Dickens, economist at Pantheon Macro Economics. “he said.

ONS said the UK’s third quarter economic output was 0.8 per cent below end-2019 levels.

While the dominant services sector grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter, declines in the manufacturing and construction sectors dragged down the headline figures.

ONS said all 13 manufacturing subsectors fell in the third quarter, while inflation-adjusted household disposable income declined over the course of the fourth quarter.

The majority of economists surveyed by Reuters expect the economy to contract again this quarter, with some analysts defining a recession.

Elizabeth Martins, chief economist at HSBC, said: “Even if the UK economy avoids a recession and today’s revisions make it more difficult, consumer spending and incomes are likely to decline in at least the fourth quarter and into 2023.”

