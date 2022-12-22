US economy on thin ice: These are the best recession bets for 2023





Welcome to Kitco News’ 2023 outlook series. Uncertainty continues to dominate financial markets as central bank monetary policies push the global economy into a recession to calm inflation. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2023.

(Kitco News) More banks and economists are looking to a hard landing in 2023 as high interest rates begin to bite. But a recession is not over yet, even though the US economy is on a thin sheet of ice heading into next year.

After a cycle of rapid interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, macro data is finally showing signs of cooling, with the biggest hit to the economy yet to come.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has already said a few times that the full effects of this year’s full 425 basis point rate hike have yet to be felt in the economy.

On the possibility of a soft landing, Powell also noted that the longer the Fed needs to keep rates high, the narrower the runway becomes. “I don’t think anyone knows if we’re going to have a recession or not. And if we do, whether it’s deep or not, it’s just not knowable,” he said in December.

Although the Fed Chairman is unable to forecast a recession, the Fed expects real GDP to reach 0.5% in 2023, PCE inflation to slow to 3.1% and the federal funds rate peaks at 5.1%.

What the big banks are saying

Big banks have weighed in on what to expect next year, and some see a soft landing as the base case.

Goldman Sachs said the US economy could avoid a recession. “There are good reasons to expect positive growth in the coming quarters,” Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius said in the 2023 outlook.

Goldman sees core inflation slowing to 3%, the unemployment rate rising 0.5 percentage points and the US economy growing 1% next year.

However, the bank noted a “clear risk” of a downturn, with a 35% chance of a recession next year.

“We expect the FOMC to slow the pace of rate hikes as it moves to fine-tuning the funds rate to keep growth below potential, but ultimately deliver a bit more than that. which is expected … with three 25bp hikes next year, raising the fund’s rate to a peak of 5-5.25%,” Hatzius said. “Our recession probabilities are below consensus, although our forecast are slightly more hawkish than the consensus as we expect demand to prove more resilient than expected next year.”

Morgan Stanley predicts that “the US economy is nearing recession in 2023, but the landing doesn’t look so soft as job growth slows significantly and the unemployment rate continues to rise.”

Nonetheless, risks remain “biased on the downside” due to high interest rates, noted Morgan Stanley’s US chief economist Ellen Zentner.

Morgan Stanley expects rates to remain high for most of the year.

Credit Suisse believes the United States can avoid an economic slowdown next year as inflation slows and the Fed suspends rate hikes. In 2023, the bank sees the US economy grow by 0.8%.

On the more bearish side, JPMorgan has warned that a recession is very likely next year. “Our view is that market and economic weakness could occur in 2023 due to excessive central bank tightening, with Europe first and the US to follow later. next year,” JPMorgan’s chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic said in his 2023 outlook. “While there is significant uncertainty about the timing and severity of this downturn, we believe financial markets could react earlier and more violently than the economy itself.”

Bank of America predicts a recession in the first quarter of 2023, with GDP falling 0.4% next year. The bank expects the unemployment rate to hit 5.5% and inflation to fall to 3.2% by 2024.

UBS is also calling for a recession in 2023, citing high interest rates and projecting near-zero growth for the US next year and into 2024. “We believe US expansion is headed for a hard landing. “said UBS chief US economist Jonathan Pingle. said in outlook 2023.

Wells Fargo predicts a recession in the third quarter of next year as the dramatic rise in rates hurts demand.

“We expect the Fed to continue to tighten policy in the first quarter of next year, with the fed funds rate peaking at 5.25% this cycle… That said, we don’t expect “The Fed cuts rates immediately at the first sign of weakness. Specifically, we expect the Committee to remain on hold for the remainder of 2023, and expect the first rate cut in the first quarter of 2024,” the bank said. .

Capital Economics expects the US to slip into a mild recession next year as the Fed is forced to cut rates before the end of 2023. GDP is expected to grow 0.2% over the next year and core inflation slow to 3.2%.

“We expect the lagged impact of rising interest rates to push the U.S. economy into a mild recession next year. Although this slowdown is only accompanied by a modest rebound in the unemployment, we expect headline inflation and core inflation to fall rapidly, eventually convincing the Fed to start cutting rates before the end of 2023,” Capital Economics said in its outlook.

Can the Fed reach 5% next year?

Billionaire “Bond King” Jeffrey Gundlach sees the Fed moving another 50 basis points in February, with rates potentially peaking at 5% next year.

But more importantly, the Fed won’t be able to hold rates at this level for more than one meeting and will be forced to cut, DoubleLine Capital CEO Gundlach said in a December webcast. .

“You get to 5%, you repeat it, and then the market thinks it’s going to start going down,” he said. “The bond market is pricing in the fact that the one-year federal funds rate [later] will be the same as the fed funds rate at the December meeting. This makes me wonder why even bother with these hikes? Dig a hole just to fill it up. »

Gundlach even warned that the Fed might not even hit 5% because the data is “weakening too quickly.”

Raising Fed rates so quickly is generally not good for stable policy, said Gainesville Coins precious metals expert Everett Millman. “The US economy will fluctuate widely from this…I think there will be a pause in rate hikes sooner than expected. Next year the damage will be clearer,” Millman said.

The Fed always works with backward data, which makes its job much more difficult. “It’s hard for them to see the problems in the economy until it’s too late. They could go on and push rates close to 5% because they want to look like they’re managing inflation,” added Millman.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. This is not a solicitation to trade commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article accept no responsibility for loss and/or damage resulting from the use of this publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kitco.com/news/2022-12-21/U-S-economy-on-thin-ice-These-are-top-recession-bets-for-2023.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos