As Arctic Air Blows Over the United States, See Where Temperatures Will Drop Fastest and Farthest





A dramatic December cold front is set to sweep across much of the lower 48 states Wednesday evening through Friday, bringing heavy snow for some and a sudden drop in temperature that could lead to the coldest December weather since decades for many places. The National Weather Service is warning of potentially deadly cold with wind chills that will create significant danger for travelers who will find themselves stranded.

After moving across the northern plains on Wednesday evening, the front is expected to head east across the central United States Thursday into Thursday evening, causing temperatures to plummet into a deep freeze with sub-zero temperatures also reaching far south than Kansas and Missouri. In much of Texas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, Thursday night lows will plunge into numbers and teenagers.

The extreme cold will stretch from coast to coast with a number of daily records likely to be broken, both record high temperatures and record lows.

Temperatures on Thursday are forecast to be 30 to 50 degrees below average for Washington State eastward to the Northern Plains and south into the Texas Panhandle. By Friday, much of the central United States, the Midwest and the South should be 30 to 35 degrees below average.

The freezing cold then reaches the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast in time for the Christmas weekend, with temperatures about 20 to 25 degrees below average on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

In less than 24 hours, temperatures will likely drop more than 60 degrees in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Denver; 40 to 50 degrees in Houston, Memphis, Nashville, Cincinnati and New Orleans; and 30 to 4o degrees in Little Rock, Cleveland, Buffalo, Atlanta, DC and New York. Some places will see their temperatures drop by 20 to 40 degrees in just one hour.

Even more staggering is the projected drop in wind chills, which in many places are expected to drop more than 50 degrees in less than 24 hours. In some of the most extreme cases, the wind chill is expected to drop 77 degrees in Cheyenne in 18 hours (from 22 to minus 55), 74 degrees in Denver in 17 hours (from 40 to minus 34) and 60 degrees in Cincinnati in 13 hours (from 40 to minus-20).

In areas where rain or wet snow falls just before the front passes and there is not enough wind to dry out the ground, instant freezing is possible as persistent wet areas could freeze after the front passes. .

The forecast for Friday calls for 52% of the United States to be 20 degrees colder than the average low temperature for the date, and 18% of the country to be 30 degrees colder than the average low temperature for the date. Average temperatures on Friday are expected to be below zero for nearly 75% of the country and below zero for about 23% of the country.

Potential record high cold temperatures for Thursday include Casper, Wyo., with a forecast high of minus-16, and Great Falls, Mont., with a forecast high of minus-14. A record low of minus-41 is forecast for Butte, Montana on Thursday.

A number of record colds are forecast for Friday in the Ohio Valley, including a high of 1 in Fort Wayne, Ind., 5 in Cincinnati, 8 in Louisville and 14 in Nashville. On Saturday, the potential records shift east with a record cold 26 forecast for Atlanta, 29 in Raleigh and 23 near Washington, DC.

