



The UK economy contracted more than previously estimated in the third quarter and lagged further behind other developed economies as households struggled with high inflation.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday suggests that the UK’s recession may be deeper than expected, as consumers are not cutting their savings as much as expected.

UK production fell 0.3 per cent between the second and third quarters, the data showed, compared to an earlier estimate of 0.2 per cent.

The economy in the third quarter was 0.8% smaller than in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In contrast, all other G7 economies have regained ground lost during the pandemic. In the three months to September, the US economy grew 4.3% from the fourth quarter of 2019, while eurozone production rose 2.2%.

Gabriella Dickens, a British economist at the consulting firm Pantheon Macro Economics, has warned that the UK economy will continue to underperform other G7 countries.

We expect the UK to suffer the most severe recession of any major developed country in 2023 due to headwinds from monetary and fiscal policy, she said.

Last month, the OECD, made up of mostly wealthy countries, predicted that the UK would become the worst economy in G20 bar Russia over the next two years.

ONS also said the non-pension savings rate (savings as a share of average income) rose to 1.8% in the third quarter from 1.3% in the previous quarter. Figures indicate that people are becoming more cautious in the face of growing economic risks.

Britain’s fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, predicted last month that the savings rate would fall to zero in the third quarter as households use their savings to cushion the shock of rising prices.

Consumers who continue to save rather than consume could lead to a deeper recession than the 2.1% peak-to-trough drop predicted by OBR.

According to ONS data, households’ real disposable income (the amount they can spend after adjusting for inflation) decreased 0.5% between the second and third quarters.

Wages have not kept pace with inflation and have fallen for four years in a row. With most real incomes declining or stagnating over the past three years, real household incomes were 2.9% lower than in the third quarter of 2019, the largest decline for the period since records began.

Inflation-adjusted household spending fell 1.1% in the third quarter, the first decline since early last year when the country was locked down.

Many economists believe the decline in the third quarter marks the beginning of a long-term recession. Thomas Pugh, an economist at RSM UK, an audit, tax and consulting firm, said the economy in 2025 will not be bigger than it was in 2019, before the pandemic.

The bottom line is that the UK is almost certainly in a year-long recession that could prove more severe than what it already experienced in the early 1990s, Pugh said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/977a3f1d-0902-43c0-b5b0-6c7ad7b0efe7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

