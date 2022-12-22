US sends patriots to Ukraine under $1.85 billion aid package





WASHINGTON (AP) The Biden administration announced on Wednesday it would provide $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine, deploying funding for a Patriot missile battery as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Washington for his first known trip outside his country since the invasion of Russia in February.

The White House announcement came just hours before Zelenskyy landed at Joint Base Andrews, just outside the capital. The package includes $1 billion in weapons and equipment from Pentagon stockpiles, including the Patriot battery for the first time, and $850 million in funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. Part of the USAI will be used to fund a satellite communications system, which will likely include the crucial SpaceX Starlink satellite network system owned by Elon Musk.

As Russia continues its brutal attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine, the United States today welcomes President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington, D.C., to underscore our enduring commitment to the people of Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony said. Blinken in a statement, adding that the United States will provide critical new and additional military capabilities to help Ukraine defend against brutal and unprovoked Russian assaults.

Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials have pressed Western leaders to provide more advanced weapons, including the Patriots, to help their country in its war against Russia. The Patriot is believed to be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine to help fend off Russian air attacks.

The package also includes two other key elements. The Pentagon will send an undisclosed number of Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAM, kits to Ukraine. The United States will also fund satellite communications terminals and services, to bolster a potential vulnerability for Ukraine after Musk said his company could no longer afford to provide the services for free.

The kits will be used to modify massive bombs by adding tail fins and precision navigation systems so that instead of just being dropped from a fighter jet onto a target, they can be dropped and guided to a target. target.

The satellite money would act as a hedge against the possibility of Musk threatening again to stop funding them. Musk shipped the first Starlink terminals to Ukraine just days after Russia invaded in February, and by October more than 2,200 low-orbit satellites were delivering high-speed internet to Ukraine.

In October, he asked the Pentagon to cover Starlink’s operating costs in Ukraine and tweeted that it was costing SpaceX $20 million a month to meet the country’s communications needs.

The system has been a game-changer by allowing Ukraine’s military and infrastructure to continue operating, said John Ferrari, principal investigator and space expert at the American Enterprise Institute. Although Wednesday’s funding announcement is for satellite communications terminals and services and does not specify the Musks company, it would be difficult to introduce other systems to the battlefield as they often won’t work well together, said Ferrari.

The decision to send the Patriot Battery comes despite threats from the Russian Foreign Ministry that the delivery of the advanced surface-to-air missile system would be seen as a provocative step and that the Patriot and any accompanying crews would be a legitimate target for the Moscow army. .

But the White House rejects the idea that the delivery of the Patriot amounts to an escalation of American involvement on behalf of Ukraine. A senior administration official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said Biden had made it clear his administration would lean forward to support Ukraine, but was not looking to engage. in a direct war with Russia.

It’s unclear exactly when the Patriot will arrive on the front lines in Ukraine, as US troops will need to train Ukrainian forces in the use of the high-tech system. The training could take several weeks and is expected to take place at the Grafenwoehr training area in Germany. To date, all training of Ukrainian forces by the United States and the West has taken place in European countries.

The aid package also includes more rockets for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS; 500 precision-guided artillery shells for howitzers; 30 mortar systems and 10,000 mortar shells; 37 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles; 120 Humvees; six armored trucks; more than 2,700 grenade launchers and other weapons, an undisclosed number of HARM air-to-ground anti-radiation missiles; Claymore anti-personnel mines; demolition ammunition and other equipment and body armor.

The Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which pays for longer-term purchases, will fund more than 200,000 rounds of various types of ammunition, satellite systems, and ongoing training and maintenance.

This is the 28th time the Pentagon has taken weapons off the shelf for rapid delivery to Ukraine, often arriving within days in Europe and at war. Overall, the United States has provided about $21.3 billion in military aid and equipment since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The aid comes as Congress is set to approve an additional $44.9 billion in aid for Ukraine as part of a massive spending bill. This would ensure that US support continues into next year and beyond as Republicans take control of the House in January. Some GOP lawmakers have expressed distrust of the aid.

Associated Press writer Tara Copp contributed to this report.

Follow AP coverage of Russia’s war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

