US to send Patriot system to Ukraine in new $1.85 billion package





The United States will send a battery of Patriot missiles to Ukraine for the first time as part of a major $1.85 billion weapons package, the Pentagon revealed on Wednesday.

The lethal new aid, announced in conjunction with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington, D.C., includes a $1 billion Presidential Withdrawal Authorization, which directs the U.S. military to withdraw weapons from its own stockpiles for send to Kyiv.

An additional $850 million will come from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, meaning the Department of Defense will buy directly from industry.

The set will include a Patriot air defense battery and ammunition. The vehicle-mounted system is designed to strike medium and high altitude targets such as missiles, fighter jets, bombers and drones to protect military and civilian targets.

“Russia’s relentless and brutal air strikes against critical infrastructure have only heightened the need to provide Ukraine with sophisticated air defense capabilities,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “Under the leadership of President Biden, the United States has prioritized the provision of air defense systems to help Ukraine defend its people against Russian aggression.”

Ukraine is currently suffering a barrage of Russian missile and drone strikes on its energy and power infrastructure, attacks that have killed civilians and severely crippled power supplies as the country sinks into winter. There are also fears that Russia could launch a major winter offensive as the ground hardens.

Until now, the United States had delayed sending the Patriot system to Ukraine for fear of an escalation of the war. But the Biden administration changed its position after weeks of deliberation over the highly classified technology the weapon contains.

The Pentagon said the Patriot “will add to a layered defense to counter the full range of threats currently threatening Ukrainian cities and civilians” and will bolster the air defense capabilities the United States has given the beleaguered country. .

Biden will be briefed on huge winter storm Schumer trying to break title 42, spending the bill with help from Sinema

The weapons set also includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 500 155mm precision-guided artillery shells, mortar systems and shells, 37 protected vehicles against Cougar mine-resistant ambushes, 120 high-mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicles, six armored utility trucks; High Velocity Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARMs), precision aerial munitions, 2,700 grenade launchers and small arms and other equipment and weapons.

The United States has now committed more than $21 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia first attacked the country on February 24.

Congress has also proposed $45 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine, a measure that awaits passage in both the House and Senate and a signature from Biden.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/defense/3783918-us-to-send-patriot-system-to-ukraine-in-new-1-85-billion-package/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos