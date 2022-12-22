The UK economy contracts more than expected as adjusted GDP captures a larger decline of 0.3%.





The UK economy contracted more in the third quarter than first thought, official statisticians have announced.

Growth was also weaker than had been estimated over the past year in dismal official figures suggesting the UK was headed for a recession.

Gross domestic product (GDP) declined by a revised 0.3% from an original estimate of 0.2%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

ONS also said the economy grew less than initially expected throughout the first half of the year, with revisions showing the UK grew 0.6 per cent in the first quarter and 0.1 per cent in the second quarter.

ONS had previously indicated growth rates for those quarters were 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively.

GDP growth in 2021 now appears to be weaker in Q3 and Q4.

The statistic comes as the UK struggles to come to grips with an ongoing cost-of-living crisis that has seen energy prices and inflation soar.

To curb rising inflation, the Bank of England raised interest rates.

Rising interest rates have taken money out of the pockets of millions of borrowers, intensifying the already painful pressure on living standards.

Last week, the BOE implemented a 0.5% increase, adding 49 per month to the average tracker mortgage. This mortgage has already increased monthly payments by 284 through 2022.

Liz Truss’s small budget prompted months of financial uncertainty in part. Consumer spending habits have also contracted, which has also affected overall GDP.

Non-grocery store sales fell 0.6% in November despite retailers slashing product prices to encourage Christmas spending during Black Friday sales.

ONS head of economic statistics, Darren Morgan, said: Our revised figures show that the economy performed slightly less well last year than we previously estimated, with manufacturing and electricity production noticeably weaker. give.

Household income continued to decline in real terms, albeit at a slower pace than in the previous two quarters, and when adjusted for inflation, household spending fell for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown in spring 2021.

Shadow Prime Minister Rachel Reeves accused the government of losing control of the economy after ONS found the UK economy contracted more than initially thought in the third quarter.

A Labor MP tweeted: “GDP data has been revised down, making the UK the worst growth of any G7 country in the last quarter.

The Tories have lost control of the economy and are making millions of workers pay the price.

Only Labor has a decent plan to grow our economy.

ONS data also showed that in the UK’s basic current account deficit, released Thursday, the difference between the value of goods and services the UK imports and the goods and services it exports narrowed to $32.5 billion in the third quarter, down $900 million from the previous three quarters. Appeared. months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2022-12-22/uk-economy-shrinks-more-than-expected-as-revised-gdp-captures-greater-fall

