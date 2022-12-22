Ukraines Zelenskyy travels to the United States to meet President Biden | Russo-Ukrainian War





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was traveling to Washington for a summit with President Joe Biden and would address the US Congress on his first known trip outside the country since the Russian invasion began in February.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy said on his Twitter account that the visit was aimed at building Ukraine’s resilience and defense capabilities and discussing his country’s cooperation with the United States with Biden.

The highly sensitive trip comes after 10 months of a brutal war that has left tens of thousands dead and injured on both sides of the conflict, as well as devastating Ukrainian civilians.

The Kremlin said nothing good would come of the visit and Russia saw no chance of peace talks with Kyiv.

The supply of weapons continues and the range of weapons supplied is expanding. All this, of course, leads to an aggravation of the conflict. This does not bode well for Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters about Western arms supplies to Ukraine.

US lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine as the Pentagon prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles home to defend themselves.

On the way to the United States to strengthen the resilience and defense capabilities of . In particular, @POTUS and I will discuss the cooperation between and . I will also have a speech in Congress and a number of bilateral meetings.

(@ZelenskyyUa) December 21, 2022

Zelenskyy traveled abroad after making a daring and dangerous journey on Tuesday to what he called the hottest spot on the conflict’s 1,300 km (800 mile) front line, the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine disputed Donetsk province. He praised Ukrainian troops for their courage, resilience and strength as artillery exploded in the background.

Traveling to the United States after visiting Bakhmut was extremely important, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.

Firstly, both the visit itself and the level of meetings planned unequivocally testify to the high degree of trust between the countries. Secondly, it finally puts an end to attempts by the Russian side to prove an allegedly growing cooling of our bilateral relations, he told Reuters news agency.

Ukraine needs weapons, weapons and more weapons. It is important to personally explain why we need certain types of weapons. In particular, armored vehicles, the latest missile defense systems and long-range missiles, he added.

In a statement late Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden looked forward to the visit and that the speech to Congress would demonstrate strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine.

The visit will underscore the United States’ unwavering commitment to support Ukraine for as long as necessary, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian and military assistance, she said.

Zelenskyy was scheduled to meet Biden at the White House in the afternoon, then join Biden for a press conference in the East Room. He was to address Congress that evening.

In her invitation to Zelenskyy to address a joint meeting of Congress at the United States Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself and may legislators eagerly await your inspiring message of unity, resilience and determination.

US and Ukrainian officials have made it clear that they do not see an imminent resolution to the war and are preparing for the fighting to continue for some time. Biden reiterated that while the United States will arm and train Ukraine, American forces will not be directly engaged in the conflict.

Biden and Zelenskyy first discussed the idea of ​​a visit to Washington during their last phone call on Dec. 11, and a formal invitation followed three days later, a senior US administration official said. , briefing reporters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the visit.

Zelenskyy accepted the invitation on Friday and it was confirmed on Sunday, when the White House began coordinating with Pelosi to organize the speech to Congress.

The White House consulted Zelenskyy on the safety of his departure from Ukraine and his trip to Washington, including the risk of Russian action while Zelenskyy was briefly out of the country, the official added, declining to detail the steps taken. to protect the Ukrainian leader.

The official said Washington expected Moscow to continue its attacks on Ukrainian forces and civilian infrastructure targets despite the trip.

The tranche of U.S. funding pending before Congress would be the biggest U.S. aid to Ukraine, even more than Bidens’ $37 billion emergency request, and is intended to ensure that support pours in for the effort to war for the months to come.

On Wednesday, Washington was also expected to announce it would send a $1.8 billion military aid package to Ukraine that will include for the first time a battery of Patriot missiles and precision-guided bombs for its fighter jets. , U.S. officials said.

The aid signals an expansion by the United States of the types of advanced weapons it will send to Ukraine to bolster its air defenses against what has been a growing barrage of Russian missiles in recent weeks.

The package will include about $1 billion in weapons from Pentagon stockpiles and $800 million in funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, officials said.

The decision to send the Patriot Battery comes despite threats from the Russian Foreign Ministry that the delivery of the advanced surface-to-air missile system would be seen as a provocative step and that the Patriot and any accompanying crews would be a legitimate target for the Moscow army. .

It’s unclear exactly when the Patriot will arrive on the front lines in Ukraine, as US troops will need to train Ukrainian forces in the use of the high-tech system.

The training could take several weeks and should take place in Germany. To date, all training of Ukrainian forces by the United States and its Western allies has taken place in European countries.

