British Guardian magazine The Register hit by ransomware





UK broadsheet media outlet The Guardian has fallen victim to a ransomware attack that appears to have wiped out large portions of its office-based systems.

Reporters at the centre-left newspaper continued to work from home and post on its website, but according to the publication’s own output, they were hit with “a serious IT incident that was believed to be a ransomware attack.”

The attack occurred on Tuesday night and affected parts of the company’s technology infrastructure, and employees were told to work from home. While some confusion has occurred with behind-the-scenes services, the company says it is still confident it can produce a Thursday print newspaper.

We can assume that if there are no tears in quinoa, there will be tears.

Guardian Media Group CEO Anna Bateson and Editor-in-Chief Katharine Viner told staff, “As we all know, there have been some serious incidents in the last 24 hours that have affected our IT networks and systems. We believe this to be a ransomware attack, but we continue to look at all possibilities. Our technical team has been working to handle all aspects of this incident and the majority of our staff will be able to work from home as they did during the pandemic.”

The Guardian, which has covered important British stories including the phone-hacking scandal and the 1990s cash-on-delivery scandal, said news organizations around the world have been regular targets of cyberattacks by criminals and countries alike. believed the incident to be a possible ransomware attack.

report [PDF] The US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) found that the impact of ransomware attacks, as measured in Bank Secrecy Act filings, reached $1.2 billion in 2021, an increase of 188% over 2020.

“FinCEN’s analysis of ransomware-related BSA filings in 2021 indicates that ransomware continues to pose a significant threat to America’s critical infrastructure sectors, businesses and the public.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2022/12/21/the_guardian_hit_by_ransomware/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos