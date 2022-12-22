“Russian tyranny has lost control over us”





Volodymyr Zelensky presents a Ukrainian flag signed by soldiers to Nancy Pelosi, president of the war-torn Bakhmuto House, on December 21. Photo: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

On his first international trip since Russia invaded Ukraine 300 days ago, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Congress and the American people for their unwavering support for his country.

Driving the news: Zelensky told a joint session of Congress that “against all odds and catastrophic scenarios, Ukraine has not fallen.”

“Your money is not charity, it is an investment in global security and democracy that we manage in the most responsible way,” Zelensky said, thanking Congress for past and future support. “Russia could stop its aggression…but you can hasten our victory,” he said. Nearing the end of his remarks, Zelensky presented House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice Speaker Harris with a flag signed by Ukrainian soldiers.

Earlier Wednesday, President Biden announced $1.8 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine during Zelensky’s visit.

What they’re saying: Biden said he and Zelensky share “exactly the same vision: a free, independent, prosperous and secure Ukraine.” He said his priority right now is to help Ukraine succeed on the battlefield so that it can also succeed in possible negotiations to end the war.

“I stand here on the same podium as the President of the United States,” Zelensky said. “For me, this is a historic moment”, and which sends a clear signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin, he added. Ukraine.

Between the Lines: Some members of the incoming House Republican majority expressed deep reservations about continuing to send aid to Ukraine, though GOP congressional leaders remained divided on the issue.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reaffirmed in a statement Wednesday his support for Ukraine and Zelensky. Continuing our support for Ukraine is morally right, but it is not only that. It’s also a direct investment in cold, hard-line American interests, the Kentucky Republican said. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has also been reluctant to approve deliveries of certain weapons that Zelensky has requested, such as longer-range missiles, for fear it could lead to an escalation with Russia.

Biden has also refused to supply long-range missiles and other advanced systems requested by Ukraine.

When asked why at the press conference, Biden said sending such systems would risk splitting the NATO alliance and undermining global support. America’s European allies recognize the need to support Ukraine, Biden said, “but they’re not looking to go to war with Russia, they’re not looking for World War III.” Biden said he had no concerns about a breakdown in Western support for Ukraine as the new year approaches.

Worth noting: Prior to their meeting, Zelensky presented Biden with a military commendation which he said came from a “real hero,” a captain in the Ukrainian army who operates a US-supplied HIMARS rocket launcher. .

Zelensky said he presented the commendation to the captain when he visited the frontline town of Bakhmut on Tuesday, but the captain said he should go to Biden for his support.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2022/12/21/zelensky-visit-us-congress-biden

