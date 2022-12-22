UK Signs 10-Year Partnership with Moderna to Significantly Strengthen Vaccines and Research





NHS patients have access to the UK-made COVID-19 jab, as well as cutting-edge vaccines developed for flu and other respiratory diseases such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Protecting the UK from potential epidemics so that patients can quickly access the latest advances in vaccine technology

Patients in the UK will be protected from potential future global health threats, including potential pandemics, thanks to an agreement signed between the government and Moderna.

The investment means that NHS patients will have access to UK-manufactured mRNA vaccines as the UK consolidates its position as a life sciences superpower.

The partnership with Moderna will see a new innovation and technology center in the UK. The center will create more than 150 highly skilled jobs and have the capacity to produce up to 250 million doses of vaccine per year in the event of a pandemic.

The deal will also greatly benefit UK health research and will see the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) work with Moderna to ensure early vaccine development and support the G7 mission to transition from strain to vaccine in 100 days.

The center will give NHS patients access to the Modernas COVID-19 vaccine, which can protect against multiple strains. There is also the potential to develop vaccines targeting a variety of other diseases, such as flu and RSV, while the normal process of regulatory evaluation and licensing is underway.

Developing a vaccine off the coast of England means that in the event of a health emergency, we can rapidly scale up production, greatly increasing our ability to respond to future pandemics.

This is the culmination of a partnership led by the Vaccine Taskforce announced earlier this year in June.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Steve Barclay said:

At this time two years ago, the UK was the first country in the world to administer a COVID-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials. Since then, it has saved countless lives worldwide and has delivered over 150 million doses in the UK alone.

Investing in fighting future strains of this disease, as well as other deadly viruses circulating, such as seasonal flu and RSV, is important, and our partnership with Moderna will also strengthen our ability to respond to future pandemics.

By strengthening our onshore vaccine manufacturing capabilities, we are one step closer to becoming a leading global hub for life sciences. This partnership will support our important mission to protect people in the UK and around the world through innovative vaccines and research and development.

Moderna worked closely with the Vaccine Taskforce during the pandemic to supply COVID-19 vaccines used throughout the rollout, including the ongoing fall booster campaign. Vaccine Taskforce and Moderna worked tirelessly to develop this deal to provide onshore capacity and supply elasticity.

The company has now committed to investing significant funds in UK-based research and development (R&D) activities over a period of 10 years. This will involve conducting a significant number of clinical trials in the UK and has committed to subsidizing UK universities, including doctoral programs and research programmes.

mRNA technology has proven to be one of the fastest routes to developing highly effective vaccines during a pandemic and has played a pivotal role in protecting people. It has the potential to be a breakthrough innovation in several disease areas, including cancer, respiratory disease and heart disease. mRNA vaccines also have the potential to treat multiple pathogens in a single injection. The new research center will unleash this potential by developing innovative treatments that will benefit NHS patients in the UK and people around the world.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2023 and the first mRNA vaccine is expected to be produced in the UK in 2025.

UKHSA Chief Executive Dr Jenny Harries said:

I am delighted that the staff of the UKHSA COVID Vaccine Unit have been instrumental in bringing this exciting partnership with Moderna to fruition. UKHSA will now make this an important part of preparing for future respiratory virus threats, including COVID-19.

Our scientists monitored the evolution of the virus during the pandemic and ensured continued protection for the population. This partnership will take a winning approach to working with industry and build national resilience to provide rapid access to vaccines. We look forward to working closely with Moderna and playing a key role in supporting the government’s ambitious life sciences strategy.

Stphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said:

Our new state-of-the-art facility will bring mRNA manufacturing to UK shores, providing the UK public with pandemic response capabilities through our Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and future respiratory virus vaccine candidates.

We look forward to becoming part of the UK’s world-renowned science and innovation community, contributing to the UK health ecosystem through significant investments in R&D activities and expanding clinical trial coverage nationally.

Richard Torbett, Chief Executive of the Association of British Pharmaceutical Industries (ABPI), said:

This partnership is fantastic news for UK manufacturing and UK-based science and research. This is an important reminder that the life sciences industry has the potential to become a major driver of growth for the UK economy.

The pharmaceutical industry is already investing more in R&D than any other sector in the UK, leading the discovery of next-generation drugs and vaccines. As this deal demonstrates, with the right support and support from government, our industry can propel innovation-led growth and provide the high-quality, high-value jobs our economy needs.

The partnership will be driven by the COVID Vaccine Unit part of UKHSA, which continues to work to strengthen the UK’s response to COVID-19 and the long-term response to possible future health emergencies.

Note to editors: Details of the strategic partnership between government and Moderna are commercially sensitive. The COVID Vaccine Unit took over responsibility for COVID-19 vaccine supply from the Vaccine Taskforce in October 2022.

