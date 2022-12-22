From historic heat to extreme cold: why is the United States experiencing a cold spell? | Weather in the United States





The extreme cold settling in the United States this week will be biting as a blast of arctic air and high winds threaten to plunge several regions into sub-zero temperatures. An estimated 150 million people across the United States will be forced to contend with freezing conditions, posing life-threatening dangers to anyone homeless from storms, wreaking havoc on vacation travel plans and possibly straining sensitive electrical networks.

The shock to the system, so to speak, whether it’s human bodies or the power grid, is going to be substantial because we haven’t seen this in a long time, said climatologist Daniel Swain, noting that in general, numbing cold becomes less common.

Blast cold spells aren’t exactly new, but they’re becoming more and more noticeable. The dramatic and sudden change in gravity, from record highs to vertiginous drops, can have a profound effect on adaptation, especially for plants, animals and ecosystems exposed to the elements. This week’s winter storms could have their own links to the climate crisis, which scientists are still discussing and debating. But it is clear that the underlying impacts caused by global warming can make them more difficult to bear.

The National Weather Service warned that the severe storm will produce record-breaking conditions with temperatures rapidly dropping 25-35°F and winds blowing up to 60 mph. Moving south across the central plains, the system will also produce heavy snowfall and blinding whiteout squalls. Every state in the continental United States is expected to experience frost this week, with areas east of the continental divide being the hardest hit, and some areas could reach temperatures as low as -70F.

In these cold temperatures, frostbite can occur in less than five minutes, NWS said.

All this, while many areas affected by the outbreak were experiencing record Decembers. It will be more of a drastic change from what humans and other living things have experienced recently, said Alex Lamers, the meteorologist in charge of warning coordination for the National Weather Services Weather Prediction Center, adding that it is unusual to see this magnitude of temperature drop. in so little time.

Experts say that could make it harder for animals and ecosystems, even those that are generally well adapted to cold.

Birds are generally able to cope with the cold, especially in areas where low temperatures are common, said Brooke Bateman, director of climate science at the National Audubon Society. But when conditions are this cold, birds have to use more energy and need more food, putting them at risk of not being able to support themselves.

Coyotes seen on the road to snowy Lake Tahoe in California. Photography: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Migratory species may face greater challenges, especially those that have lingered north longer due to warmer weather. Birds like bluebirds that tend to signal migration based on weather and food availability may find themselves unable to cope with the cold snap while trying to get out of it, he said. she stated.

Other birds including the Chipping Sparrow, Carolina Wren, American Robin and Northern Cardinal have expanded their ranges northward due to warmer winters caused by the climate crisis. They may be less equipped to handle extreme cold. She encouraged those involved to create bird-friendly communities with feeders and native plants that can help provide essential sources of sustenance.

The sudden drop in temperatures should also impact aquatic life. Fish and other water-bound animals usually retreat to the depths when conditions worsen. If changes happen too quickly, they may not arrive in time. Several areas can emerge from freezing conditions to find dozens of fish littering their shores.

Wildlife Rescue Associations ambulatory care manager Jackie McQuillan told the Vancouver Sun earlier this year following another explosion in the Arctic that dramatic climate change is impacting wildlife, but it difficult to assess how populations may change. Some species that burrow into deep snow may struggle with the sudden onslaught, if there is not enough bank there already, and others that have faced greater food scarcity in due to changing conditions will be more vulnerable to the severe storm.

This reminds us that we can still have these kinds of events even in a warming climateDaniel Swain

Cattle and other animal populations raised outdoors can also be stressed by the change, even those whose thick coats typically protect them from winter weather. The NWS warned that farming interests would also be badly affected. Herders are already rushing to move their herds to areas where they can be sheltered from the storm and provide them with more food to make them more resilient in the extreme conditions.

I won’t say it’s going to be good, but breeders will do whatever they can to make it as bad as possible, Brett Moline, a rancher and director of public and government affairs for the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation, told Wyoming Public Radio.

Meanwhile, Floridians are already preparing for another round of frigid iguanas that will fall from trees, as they have done in the past when temperatures drop. Cold-blooded creatures, accustomed to a milder climate, are usually grounded in temperatures below 50F.

Beyond the impacts on ecosystems, the extreme cold will wreak havoc on those exposed, posing life-threatening risks for people without homes, in areas with power outages and for those at risk of traveling in the hardest hit regions.

Agencies across the country are urging households to prepare for the worst, with strong winds adding to the possibility of energy systems failing. Extra supplies, including blankets, could mean the difference between life and death.

These may be the coldest temperatures I have ever experienced in the rest of my life in this part of the world, Swain said.

As people around the world prepare for more extreme heat waves and extreme rainfall made more likely by the climate crisis, Swain said, we will still have to navigate these abrupt changes. This reminds us that we can still have these kinds of events even in a warming climate.

