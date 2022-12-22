England is a poor country pretending to be rich





Everyone in their 50s has taken early retirement, and they look forward to decades of cruising and yoga unencumbered by things as unpleasant as work. People in their 20s are living with their parents and creating a boom in selling designer goods. Much of the public sector has gone on strike demanding double-digit wage increases, while the private sector is lazing around in PJs, officially known as work from home, hoping for the occasional benefits of going to the office. The British seem to have decided that this country is so fantastically rich that they can afford all the forms of luxury they want while working less and less.

The problem is that that’s not even the slightest bit true. Quite the contrary. Britain is rapidly becoming a relatively poor country. In terms of GDP per capita, the UK is expected to fall behind Mississippi, which is traditionally the country’s least developed state. According to some projections, within 15 years we will be overtaken by Poland, a country that supplied us with an endless army of cheap workers.

But no one seems to have noticed. Indeed, evidence of Britain’s delusion of wealth is ubiquitous. A Senate report this week concluded that surging levels of economic inactivity are likely to be greatly underestimated, in part by 50-year-olds assuming that a pension pot of hundreds of thousands of dollars will stay in style for the rest of their lives. Given how long they are likely to live. Young people appear to be giving up their careers entirely, though not as an advantage. Morgan Stanley’s analysis found that luxury sales are skyrocketing in this group.

The growing me-me-me employment culture among working people puts employee well-being ahead of mundane issues like productivity or worse, bottom line. work), 4-day work week, and quarterly life gaps. And there is widespread popular support for striking workers. Even when no moral or economic basis for their claims can be justified, as is evident in the case of train drivers and postal workers.

There are different explanations for each trend. But fundamentally they are all obviously part of the same problem. They are based on the assumption that Britain is an incredibly wealthy country. In England people shouldn’t be afflicted with anything resembling hardship, and the rich can always get their money. It’s not hard to figure out how that idea was established. Lockdowns have left millions of people paying for doing nothing, and the financial crisis has provided massive bailouts for banks that have made poor commercial decisions. But in fact it has been evolving over the years. For at least 20 years, this country has been doing poorly.

We have been running one of the largest trade deficits in the world, which means we consume more than we produce each year. Our government spends far more money than it collects in taxes, resulting in a debt-to-GDP ratio close to 100% and more debt hidden on the balance sheet. huge deficit spending.

And above all, personal debt has soared, reaching 83% of GDP, compared to less than 60% at the beginning of the decade. Simply put, if you withdraw 17 credit cards on the same day, you can afford to check in with Savoy and live like a Saudi prince for a week or two. You may look rich, but that’s just an illusion. An illusion rooted in years of ultra-low interest rates.

The unfortunate Liz Truss has attempted to challenge all of this and reset the political debate to focus on economic growth. She was wildly agitated and kicked out of her office. But her witchcraft tricks can’t last much longer. Sooner or later, the bill for luxury is always paid. It’s only a matter of time and the moment everyone realizes we can’t afford as much as we thought we could, the UK is in for a shock.

